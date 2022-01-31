Arc Angels follow up ACL Live reunion with two nights in February at Antone's in Austin

After a sold-out show at ACL Live last week that capped a four-day Texas run of their first concerts in more than a decade, Austin blues-rockers the Arc Angels have scheduled two nights at Antone's on Feb. 27 and 28.

Tickets, $75-$200, went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday via antonesnightclub.com.

The group features guitarists Charlie Sexton and Doyle Bramhall II, who formed the band 30 years ago with former Double Trouble drummer Chris Layton and bassist Tommy Shannon after Stevie Ray Vaughan's death in a 1990 helicopter crash. Layton is part of the reunion lineup; Eric Holden fills retired bassist Shannon's slot.