Exclusive video premiere: Terry Allen's 'Lubbock Tornado' on 'Austin City Limits'

The 47th season of "Austin City Limits" continues this weekend with the nationwide PBS premiere of an hourlong episode featuring renowned native Texan songwriter and sculptor Terry Allen with his star-studded Panhandle Mystery Band. The program will air at 7 p.m. Saturday on Austin PBS, with several repeats next week. Check local listings for air times in other markets.

Allen taped the episode on Dec. 1. It was his third appearance on the program, and his first in this century. Allen's backing band features a wealth of America talent from Austin and beyond: guitarists Charlie Sexton and Lloyd Maines, singer Shannon McNally, bassist Glenn Fukunaga, fiddler Richard Bowden, cellist Brian Standefer, drummer Davis McLarty, and Terry's sons Bukka and Bale on keyboards and percussion, respectively.

The performance focuses on material from Allen's most recent album, "Just Like Moby Dick," which came out in January 2020. The Lubbock-born, Santa Fe-based songwriter, whose visual art may be even more widely known than his music, also tossed in a couple of old favorites from older albums, including "New Delhi Freight Train" and "Gimme a Ride to Heaven."

We're premiering the show's opening number, "Lubbock Tornado," on Austin360 today:

Two more episodes of the iconic music program's current season will follow next month: singer-songwriters Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers on Feb. 5, and an hourlong "Best of Nanci Griffith" tribute to the late Austin-raised musician on Feb. 12 featuring highlights from her many "Austin City Limits" appearances.

New tapings for the show's 48th season are expected to begin this spring. No word yet on COVID-19 protocols for upcoming tapings; since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, tapings have ranged from no-audience to limited audience to full audience, with entry requirements including vaccination card or recent negative COVID-19 test.

