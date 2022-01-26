A fine time for the blues: Shemekia Copeland and more concerts in Austin this week

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Jan. 27-Feb. 2. Check venue websites for COVID-19 protocols and any possible pandemic-related postponements or cancellations.

Friday

Warren Hood & Kym Warner at Saxon Pub. Mandolin ace Warner and fellow Australia native Carol Young formed Americana band the Greencards shortly after moving to Austin two decades ago. The Grammy-nominated group eventually moved to Nashville, but Warner kept close ties to the Austin area, playing for years in Robert Earl Keen’s band. Now change is in the air: Keen recently announced he’s retiring from the road later this year, while Warner and Young are returning home to Australia. First, though, Warner’s making the rounds in Austin one last time. He’ll team with renowned local fiddler Warren Hood for this show. $20. 8 p.m. thesaxonpub.com. — P.B.

Saturday

Shemekia Copeland at Stateside at the Paramount Theatre. Quick inventory on 2022 so far: We’ve got an ongoing pandemic, a looming climate catastrophe and a rancorous debate about civil rights erupting in Congress and around the country. The blues resonate differently in troubled times, and this year’s B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award winner is using her powerful voice to make sense of the chaos. On her new album, “Uncivil War,” she tackles the issues of the day in ways that will spark your mind and stir your heart. This will be Copeland’s first Austin appearance since 2018. $25-$35. 7 p.m. austintheatre.org — D.S.S.

More:Here's a whole bunch of hikes you can do with your dog or yourself in Austin

Robbie Fulks at 3Ten. The Chicago singer-songwriter had been a solid draw in Americana circles for more than two decades when he finally got a Grammy nomination for his 2016 album “Upland Stories.” He’s released more than a dozen records since his 1996 debut “Country Love Songs,” most of which combine his penchant for keen lyrical observations with a wry sense of humor. $21-$23. 8 p.m. 3tenaustin.com. — P.B.

Quantic at Empire Control Room. Born in the U.K. and based in Brooklyn, the DJ and composer is known for blending world sounds into his mixes, particularly those of Colombia, where he decamped for a period about a decade ago. He brings artful jazz, folkloric polyrhythms and soulful vocals into lush electronic compositions. He won’t have the colorful ensemble of instrumentalists and vocalists he sometimes travels with this go-round, but the man’s ear for a body-moving groove is impeccable. $19. 9 p.m. empireatx.com. — D.S.S.

More:Del McCoury, Sierra Hull, Shinyribs among acts booked for Old Settler's Music Festival

Monday

Blue Monday at Antone’s. Austin’s home of the blues has lots of traditions, but perhaps none more lasting than its Blue Monday shows, which have featured most of the city’s top blues players over the decades. Sam Evans, aka Soul Man Sam, is at the helm of this week’s show, joined by Canadian expat drummer Lindsay Beaver and her husband, guitarist Brad Stivers. $10. 8 p.m. antonesnightclub.com. — P.B.

Tuesday

Darden Smith at Saxon Pub. Raised in the Houston area, Smith came to Austin around 1980 to attend the University of Texas and never left. A self-released 1986 debut album led to a major-label deal, and then many more records with several independent labels. Last week, he announced plans to release an ambitious album/book/photography project called “Western Skies” in March. Expect songs both new and old at this solo show. $20. 8 p.m. thesaxonpub.com. — P.B.

More:Deezie Brown and Jake Lloyd aim to break a cycle of hurt with buoyant 'Geto Gala'

Wednesday

Jake Lloyd, Walker Lukens at Far Out Lounge. Half of the hard-hitting rap duo Geto Gala, Lloyd is also an accomplished singer and songwriter with a genre-fluid approach to his craft. This series focuses on new unreleased work and he promises to debut two new tracks. Local pop artist Lukens will be playing DJ for the night. The series returns the first Wednesday in March, when Lloyd will appear with Dossey. $5-$10. thefaroutaustin.com. — D.S.S.