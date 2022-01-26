Dream Syndicate and Moonchild Sanelly among new list of 2022 SXSW music fest performers

South By Southwest has announced the third round of artists performing at this year's music festival. Like the two previous lists, the roster of 306 acts highlights underground talent from around the globe. Unlike the two previous lists, this one includes 15 artists, most from China, Taiwan and Japan, who will play SXSW Online only.

A news release from the festival noted that SXSW continues to plan for a hybrid event that will include an in-person festival with online viewing and participation options. Because of the changing COVID-19 landscape, the festival has updated health safety guidelines for this year's event.

All attendees for this year's event will need to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test in order to pick up credentials. All staff and volunteers working on-site during the festival will be required to show proof of vaccination. Masks will be required at conference session rooms, exhibitions and registration as well as in some individual venues and event spaces.

The guidelines say "on-site testing requirements may be a component of maintaining your credentials" and SXSW will have a testing site adjacent to the Convention Center open for all credentialed attendees to use at their own cost.

Notable artists in the new list include legacy alt-rockers Dream Syndicate, buzzy British newcomers Wet Leg and Moonchild Sanelly, the South African experimental pop artist whose recent singles include collabs with Gorillaz and some Houston singer named Beyoncé.

Long-running Japanese girl group Shonen Knife will play a virtual set, while NYC-based hip-hop artist Thee Phantom plans to bring his Illharmonic Orchestra to the festival. New Austin artists on the roster this go round include guitar hero Jackie Venson, dreamy soul singer Mélat and second generation Americana standout William Harries Graham.

Here's the full list of artists

Acts playing online only are marked with an asterisk.