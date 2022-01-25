Carrie Underwood, more stars lined up for iHeartCountry Fest at Moody Center in May

Country stars Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, the Zac Brown Band and Maren Morris will be among the performers May 7 at the annual iHeartCountry Festival, which moves to the new Moody Center this year after seven previous concerts at the Erwin Center.

Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery and Cody Johnson also are on the bill, with radio personality Bobby Bones returning as host. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Feb. 4, via ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Radio conglomerate iHeartMedia launched the event in 2014 in Austin as a promotional concert for its brands. Last year's event was held at the Erwin Center in October after the 2020 fest was canceled because of the pandemic.

The concert also will air live at 7 p.m. May 7 on iHeartMedia country radio stations nationwide, with streaming at iheartradio.com.

The Moody Center, which is replacing the Erwin Center as the home venue for the University of Texas men's and basketball teams, is set to open April 20 with two nights of shows by rocker John Mayer.

Other upcoming concerts at the Moody include Bon Jovi April 23, Justin Bieber April 27, George Strait and Willie Nelson April 29-30, the Eagles May 20, Jack White May 25 and Jimmy Buffett June 11.