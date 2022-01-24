Bob Dylan to play Austin's Bass Concert Hall at UT in March; Charlie Sexton not in band

Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan will play Bass Concert Hall on the University of Texas campus on March 16. Tickets, $59.50-$129.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via texasperformingarts.org.

It's Dylan's first Austin show since a May 2015 appearance at the same venue.

The date of the Bass show falls right in the middle of South by Southwest's March 11-20 run in Austin. No word yet on whether Dylan might perform or speak at SXSW, but he's off the day before and the day after the Austin show.

Austin musician/producer and longtime Dylan guitarist Charlie Sexton, who's performing Monday night at ACL Live as part of the Arc Angels reunion, confirmed to the American-Statesman that he will not be in Dylan's band for the Bass show.

Sexton toured with Dylan for nearly all of the 2010s. When Dylan resumed touring in November 2021 after nearly two years off the road during the pandemic, Nashville guitarist Doug Lancio was in Sexton's usual spot. Sexton was on the road with Elvis Costello's band at the time.

Sexton played guitar on Dylan's most recent album, 2020's "Rough and Rowdy Ways." Dylan has been playing most of the new album at his recent concerts.

Five other Texas concerts precede the Austin date: March 8 in Lubbock, March 10 in Irving, March 11 in Sugar Land, and March 13-14 at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre. After Austin, Dylan heads to Louisiana for shows March 18 in Shreveport and March 19 in New Orleans.

Might Dylan stop by Hole in the Wall while he's here? Who knows, but a painting he did in 2020 of the UT campus-area bar is currently on display at a London art gallery.

"Rough and Rowdy Ways," released in June 2020, was Dylan's first record of new original material in nearly a decade, following several interpretive albums of American standards. Its lead single was the much-talked-about "Murder Most Foul," a 17-minute track that's the longest original song Dylan has ever recorded.