Ryan Bingham, Melissa Etheridge among lineup for Rodeo Austin in March

Ryan Bingham, Melissa Etheridge, Robert Earl Keen and La Energia Norteña are among the acts set to perform at this year's Rodeo Austin concert series, which runs March 12-26 at the Travis County Exposition Center alongside Decker Lake in northeast Austin.

Tickets, starting at $30 per show, go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at rodeoaustin.com.

Sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, the annual event combines rodeo activities and livestock shows with nightly concerts. Here's the full music lineup:

March 12: Aaron Watson

March 13: La Energia Norteña

March 14: Walk the Moon

March 15: Ryan Bingham

March 16: Melissa Etheridge

March 17: Chris Janson

March 18: Josh Ward

March 19: Ashley McBryde

March 20: Oak Ridge Boys

March 21: Josh Abbott Band

March 22: Scotty McCreery

March 23: TBA

March 24: Robert Earl Keen

March 25: Carly Pearce

March 26: Kevin Fowler