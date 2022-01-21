Ryan Bingham, Melissa Etheridge among lineup for Rodeo Austin in March
Ryan Bingham, Melissa Etheridge, Robert Earl Keen and La Energia Norteña are among the acts set to perform at this year's Rodeo Austin concert series, which runs March 12-26 at the Travis County Exposition Center alongside Decker Lake in northeast Austin.
Tickets, starting at $30 per show, go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at rodeoaustin.com.
Sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, the annual event combines rodeo activities and livestock shows with nightly concerts. Here's the full music lineup:
March 12: Aaron Watson
March 13: La Energia Norteña
March 14: Walk the Moon
March 15: Ryan Bingham
March 16: Melissa Etheridge
March 17: Chris Janson
March 18: Josh Ward
March 19: Ashley McBryde
March 20: Oak Ridge Boys
March 21: Josh Abbott Band
March 22: Scotty McCreery
March 23: TBA
March 24: Robert Earl Keen
March 25: Carly Pearce
March 26: Kevin Fowler