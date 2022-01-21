Listen to Austin 360 Radio

Del McCoury, Sierra Hull, Shinyribs among acts booked for Old Settler's Music Festival

Peter Blackstock
Austin 360
Bluegrass legend Del McCoury is among the acts announced for Old Settler's Music Festival in April.

Old Settler's Music Festival will return to its 145-acre property near Lockhart with a four-day event April 21-24 that will include performances by bluegrass legend Del McCoury, swamp-rockers JJ Grey & Mofro, New Orleans jam band Galactic and more.

Other acts announced this week: Peter Rowan with Los Texmaniacs, Sierra Hull, Steep Canyon Rangers, American Aquarium, California Honeydrops, Railroad Earth, Leftover Salmon, We Banjo 3 and Austin's own Shinyribs.

Four-day passes, $205, are available now via oldsettlersmusicfest.org. Passes that include camping are $325 for four days or $160 for Friday-Saturday (camping on Saturday only). Single-day tickets likely will be sold later, after more acts are added and day-by-day lineups are released.

The event marks a return to the fest's traditional mid-April slot after a fall 2021 event. Fests in April 2020 and 2021 were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.