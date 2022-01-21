Del McCoury, Sierra Hull, Shinyribs among acts booked for Old Settler's Music Festival

Old Settler's Music Festival will return to its 145-acre property near Lockhart with a four-day event April 21-24 that will include performances by bluegrass legend Del McCoury, swamp-rockers JJ Grey & Mofro, New Orleans jam band Galactic and more.

Other acts announced this week: Peter Rowan with Los Texmaniacs, Sierra Hull, Steep Canyon Rangers, American Aquarium, California Honeydrops, Railroad Earth, Leftover Salmon, We Banjo 3 and Austin's own Shinyribs.

Four-day passes, $205, are available now via oldsettlersmusicfest.org. Passes that include camping are $325 for four days or $160 for Friday-Saturday (camping on Saturday only). Single-day tickets likely will be sold later, after more acts are added and day-by-day lineups are released.

The event marks a return to the fest's traditional mid-April slot after a fall 2021 event. Fests in April 2020 and 2021 were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.