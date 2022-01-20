Hand-painted sign for Austin icon Armadillo World Headquarters up for auction at Sotheby's

Lamenting the loss of "old" Austin is a daily exercise for many longtime residents of our rapidly changing city. In the mythology of Austin's hippie heyday, few establishments hold a more venerated spot than the Armadillo World Headquarters. Now you can own a piece of the hallowed haunt — if you have very deep pockets, that is.

The club's original sign, hand-lettered by famed Austin poster artist and Armadillo crew member Jim Franklin, is up for online auction through the international fine arts and collectibles brokerage Sotheby's. Bidding for the sign, which opened on Wednesday, starts at $35,000.

The Sotheby's listing for the sign calls it "a singular piece of Austin music history."

Here's what former Statesman staff writer Brad Buchholz said about the hallowed haunt in 2016:

"The Armadillo World Headquarters was the most colorful live music venue in our city's history — a worn-around-the-edges mecca that commanded national attention even as it struggled to be a viable business enterprise. The concert hall was like a giant hangar, covered in painted murals, which forever smelled like pot and stale beer and fresh-baked cookies. It was a haven for artists, rednecks, students, bikers, hippies, dancers, summer sunbathers and, most of all, serious music fans."

The sign's current owner, Michele Krier of San Antonio, never got to hang out at the Armadillo herself, but she was always amazed by the wide-ranging roster of talented artists who performed at the storied Austin club. Everyone from Ray Charles to the B-52's put in time on that stage, and Willie Nelson was a regular.

Positively Guadalupe Street:Bob Dylan painting of Austin club shown at London gallery

Krier said her ex-husband bought the sign from Armadillo owner Eddie Wilson at an auction.

"He said he had one check in his pocket and there were only a few people bidding, so he bid on the sign and won the bid," she said.

He gave the sign to her for her birthday in 1984, she said. Through the years, she's displayed it in two family homes. Visitors familiar with Austin history were always surprised to see it.

"(It) was exciting that I own this really early piece of the music scene of Austin," she said, adding that "I've enjoyed it all these years and and thought now it's time for the next person to be the caretaker of it."

Bidding on the sign remains open until 2:56 p.m. on Tuesday.