Jimmy Buffett returns to the real 'Margaritaville' with June show at Austin's Moody Center

Jimmy Buffett's "Life on the Flip Side — Redux" tour is coming to Austin for a June 11 stop at the new Moody Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at ticketmaster.com.

“When it comes right down to it, Austin IS margaritaville,” the king of the beach bums told a sold out audience of devoted Parrot Heads after playing his signature hit at a Stubb's show in 2015. He famously penned part of the song after a night of margaritas at Lung’s Cocina del Sur, a Mexican restaurant on Anderson Lane.

A news release about the show promised that Buffett will play all the fan favorites, but the setlist for this show will also include selections from his two 2020 albums, "Life on the Flipside" and "Songs You Don't Know By Heart." The latter was a fan-inspired acoustic collection of Buffett's less-played songs.

With this tour, Buffett is celebrating his 75th birthday and the 50th anniversary of the life-changing trip to Key West that inspired many of his biggest hits.

MORE MOODY CENTER NEWS

Developers: UT's Moody Center will be 'a world-class venue built for music'

Livin' on a prayer for a Bon Jovi concert? Austin's Moody Center books rock band in April

You can check in any time you like: Eagles to play 'Hotel California' at Moody Center