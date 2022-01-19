Live Austin music this week: A Dolly Parton birthday bash that's the good kind of drag

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Jan. 20-26. Check venue websites for COVID-19 protocols and any possible pandemic-related postponements or cancellations.

Thursday

Ben Sollee at 3Ten. Hailing from Kentucky, cellist Sollee has had a fascinating career, making records under his own name while also taking part in collaborations with adventurous bluegrass couple Abigail Washburn and Bela Fleck, as well as indie artists Jim James and Daniel Martin Moore. Between 2009 and 2014, he did many solo tours with his cello on a bicycle, eventually tallying 5,000 miles across the country. $20-$23; tickets for the originally scheduled fall 2021 date will be honored. 8 p.m. 3tenaustin.com. — P.B.

LNS Crew comedy jam at Antone’s. Look, this year’s off to a rough start and we could all use a good laugh. Local hip-hop powerhouse Leaders of the New Skool are here to help. Hosted by Lea'h Sampson and DJ ulovei, the event features musical performances from Kydd Jones, who just dropped his new album “Onxy D’Or,” and Bomani Ray Wright. It also includes standup comedy by LaRon Wright, Abby Rosenquist, Clifton Simmons and Nacya Marreiro. There will also be a pop-up by Fake Nailz, because new claws help, too. $10-$20. 9 p.m. antonesnightclub.com. — D.S.S.

Friday

Dolly Parton’s Birthday of Many Colors at Elysium. The sassy vamps from drag troupe Poo Poo Platter put on their blonde bouffants and honky tonk heels to celebrate “the birth of our gay lord and savior Dolly Parton.” The event includes acclaimed Austin talents with Bulimianne Rhapsody, who appeared in Season 3 of "Camp Wannakiki," and Louisianna Purchase, who was featured on the third season of "Dragula." Other artists include Arcie Cola, Basüra, Cupcake, Kitty Buick and Summer Clearance. $10-$15. 11:30 p.m. facebook.com/elysiumaustin. — D.S.S.

Bill Morrison and Bill Frisell’s “The Great Flood” at Bass Concert Hall. Called “the poet laureate of lost films” by the New York Times, Morrison has screened documentaries at Sundance, Telluride and other renowned festivals. His latest, “The Great Flood,” uses archival footage and photos to tell the story of the 1927 Mississippi River flood that drove hundreds of thousands from their homes. Grammy-winning guitarist Frisell created a score for the film that he’ll perform live with bassist Tony Scherr and drummer Kenny Wollesen at this event. $25-$59. 7:30 p.m. texasperformingarts.org. — P.B.

Friday-Saturday

Nikki Lane at Continental Club. After a couple of years living in Austin, country-rock singer-songwriter Lane returned to Nashville during the pandemic, but she still comes back regularly, having built a solid fan base here. Last year brought a bit of a breakthrough when a song she co-wrote with Lana Del Rey ended up on Del Rey’s chart-topping album “Chemtrails Over the Country Club,” with Lane featured as a duet singer on the track. Lane will go on at midnight, with an opening act to be announced. $10. 10 p.m. continentalclub.com. — P.B.

Rebirth Brass Band, Henri Herbert at 3Ten. Formed nearly 40 years ago in New Orleans, Rebirth has become a primary torchbearer of that city’s legendary music community, mixing jazz, funk, R&B and more into a sound that reflects the Crescent City’s soul. Rebirth won its first Grammy a decade ago and became an integral part of the HBO series “Tremé.” Arrive early for Austin-via-England pianist Henri Herbert, one of several recent Europeans who’ve helped broaden the scope and flavor of our city’s music scene. $35-$36. 8 p.m. 3tenaustin.com. — P.B.

Sunday

Armando Nuñez Portillo tribute with Gil Del Bosque Quartet at Monks Jazz. Saxophonist and composer Del Bosque and his quartet pay tribute to Portillo, a Mexican-born guitarist, composer, author and educator, on the anniversary of his death. A limited audience of three dozen people will be admitted to the performance at Monks’ studio in Pedernales Station, but the show will also stream live on YouTube. If you do choose to attend live, be aware that the venue will use minimal amplification and enforce a “whisper policy” during the performance. $20. 7:30 p.m. monksjazz.com. — D.S.S.