Positively Guadalupe Street: Bob Dylan painting of Austin club shown at London gallery

Has Bob Dylan ever played Austin club Hole in the Wall? No. But has he done a painting of it? Yes.

Halcyon Gallery, a London establishment that specializes in impressionist and pop art works, is showing a broad range of paintings Dylan completed mostly in the past two years. Among works from 2020 is one titled "Hole in the Wall" that shows the 48-year-old Guadalupe Street establishment in a night scene illuminated by street lamps and its marquee sign.

More:Hole in the Wall marks 45th anniversary with 45 rpm single

The painting can be viewed on the Halcyon website, with inquiries accepted for anyone interested in purchasing it. (No price is listed.)

There's an intriguing twist to Dylan's rendering of the location. Since 2005, the building's south wall has featured a mural of Dylan painted by renowned local artist Federico Archuleta, who's also painted several other murals around Austin. But Dylan decided not to include himself in the painting, instead subbing out his own visual of Elvis Presley in that spot.

More:Our 2020 interview with Federico Archuleta

The Dylan mural originally was added to promote a "Bob Dylan Hoot Night" at Hole in the Wall in March 2005, according to former Hole in the Wall employee Paul Minor. Riffing off of the famous "cue cards" video Dylan made for his mid-1960s song "Subterranean Homesick Blues," it showed Dylan holding and dropping cards that listed the Hoot night show date and performers.

After the Hoot Night, Archuleta changed the messages on the cue cards several times before ultimately settling on one of the iconic phrases from the "Subterranean" song: "You don't need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows."

Dylan has never lived in Austin, but he's played here many times since the 1960s. He's had two Austin guitarists — Charlie Sexton and the late Denny Freeman — in his touring band at various times during the past two decades.