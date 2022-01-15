A snapshot of Austin and its skyline in 1985: Watch footage from MTV's 'Cutting Edge'

Do you remember Austin in 1985? Or have you wondered what the city, and its music scene, were like back then?

Here's an ideal way to relive those days, or see them for the first time. MTV came to town that summer to film an episode of "The Cutting Edge," a program produced by I.R.S. Records that explored emerging music communities around the nation. The full episode was just added to Vimeo this week by Carlos Grasso, who produced the program.

The hourlong show captured around a dozen acts who were all the rage in the local clubs at the time. There's footage of the True Believers, Zeitgeist (later known as the Reivers), Timbuk3, Joe King Carrasco & the Crowns, Doctors' Mob, Glass Eye, Tail Gators, Poison 13, Dharma Bums, Wild Seeds, Toshio Hirano, Dino Lee's White Trash Revue — and, making his national TV debut, Daniel Johnston.

Host Peter Zaremba cruises around town with a camera crew, riding shotgun with Carrasco (who waxes rhapsodic about a long-gone Rainey Street district car lot called Red River Motors) and feasting on fajitas at a backyard barbecue. Many of the bands are briefly interviewed atop a building under construction downtown, with cranes looming in every direction as the city's skyline begins to transform.

Most of the music was filmed at two venues just north and south of Lady Bird Lake (Town Lake, back then). "Liberty Lunch, one of tonight's featured clubs, won't be around much longer," Zaremba states at one point, though it turned out the fabled music haven marched on for another 14 years. Much shorter lived was South Bank, a venue on Barton Springs Road that later became the restaurant Zax (recently shuttered).

Sprinkled between band performances are a handful of poems by Randy Turner, a.k.a. Biscuit, best-known as leader of pioneering punk band the Big Boys, who'd split up a year before the program was filmed.

I.R.S. created "The Cutting Edge" partly as a means of discovering up-and-coming artists. The label did sign one band featured in the episode: Timbuk3, who performed at South Bank, away from their usual home base of Hole in the Wall. There's also footage of them performing on the front stoop of their house at 5605 Bennett St.re in North Austin.

Zaremba also popped in to the original South Lamar Boulevard location of Waterloo Records, snapping up vinyl albums by the likes of Texas Instruments, Big Guitars from Texas, the Offenders and others. "Indie releases can be hard to find," he offers. "They're worth looking for."

Taken together, the "Cutting Edge" episode and director Richard Linklater's debut film "Slacker" — which recently marked its 30th anniversary with Paramount Theatre screening — serve as increasingly valuable visual snapshots of what Austin was like in the 1980s.