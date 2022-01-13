Three solo projects in one: '90s SXSW breakout Hanson announces Austin stop, new album

Best-known for their 1997 smash "Mmmbop," the members of Oklahoma trio Hanson have grown from childhood stardom to lifelong careers that have now lasted for three decades. Brothers Taylor, Isaac and Zac Hanson have a new release coming in May and will support it by touring for much of the summer and fall, including a Sept. 13 show at Emo's in Austin.

Tickets, $39.50-$45, go on sale Jan. 20 via emosaustin.com.

"Red Green Blue," due out May 20, combines three solo projects into one album: Taylor's "Red," Isaac's "Green" and Zac's "Blue." Former Austin musician David Garza and renowned engineer Jim Scott co-produced the record.

Hanson's 1990s rise to prominence grew partly from a 1994 trip to Austin for South by Southwest, where they were not booked as a performer but serenaded attendees at various locations throughout the week. An attorney who heard them sing at SXSW's annual softball game became their manager and helped them get a deal with Mercury Records.

Hanson has returned to Austin several times in recent years, including a return to SXSW in 2017, where the American-Statesman interviewed them. "I had never had proper Texas brisket in my life," Isaac Hanson recalled. "And there was free barbecue at the baseball diamond. And I’m like, ‘OK, this is amazing, and I want this, for the rest of my life.’”