This week in Austin music: The War on Drugs kicks off a two-night stand at ACL Live

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Jan. 13-19. Check venue websites for COVID-19 protocols and any possible pandemic-related postponements or cancellations.

Thursday

KVN, Jake Lloyd, Eimaral Sol at Mohawk outdoor. KVN (pronounced Kevin) is a triple-threat, indie-pop supergroup that combines the talents of Austin artists Dossey, Primo the Alien and Lady Heartwing. Bonding over a shared love of ‘90s R&B and pop girl groups and modern dance music, the ultra-blonde trio began collaborating on upbeat dance-pop numbers with tight harmonies in the summer of 2020. For the second installment of their monthlong residency at the Mohawk, the group presents Jake Lloyd (rapper, R&B artist and half of the ATX hip-hop power duo, Geto Gala) and sultry soul singer Eimaral Sol along for the ride. $10. 7 p.m. mohawkaustin.com. – D.S.S.

Angélica Rahe at 3Ten. The Spanish American singer-songwriter released her excellent solo debut album, “Reina,” in February 2020 right before the world shut down. Two years later, she’s still plotting the tour that will introduce the project to the world, but in her down time, she’s been hard at work on the follow-up. She plans to debut a new song or two at this show, which will be her last Austin appearance before she showcases at the South by Southwest Music Festival in March. She also produced and engineered the upcoming debut EP for recent Dallas transplant Cameron Cloud, who opens the show. $15-$18. 8 p.m. 3tenaustin.com. – D.S.S.

Jeff Plankenhorn with Scrappy Jud Newcomb at Central Market North. One of Austin’s most accomplished musicians of the past decade for his work with Joe Ely, the Resentments and many others, Plankenhorn has largely relocated during the pandemic to western Canada. But he comes back for extended stretches now and again, including a January stay that kicks off with this acoustic duo gig alongside his Resentments pal Newcomb (free, 5:30 p.m.). He’ll also rejoin Sunday residencies with the Purgatory Players at El Mercado Backstage (11:30 a.m., donations to Central Texas Food Bank accepted) and the Saxon Pub (7:30 p.m., $15) for the rest of the month, and will play a full-band show at the Saxon on Jan. 21. – P.B.

Friday

“Solo Flamenco” at Esquina Tango. A nonprofit cultural center that promotes awareness of Latin American traditions, Esquina Tango has presented music and dance classes and performances since 2006. This event, billed as a BYOB and family-friendly “evening of flamenco dance and music,” will feature guitarist Jose Manuel Tejeda with singers Guille Gonzalez and Celia Corrales, plus dance from Drea Pacot, Genevieve Obregon, Sabrina Latigo and Maria Oribio. $25-$30. 8 p.m. esquinatango.org. – P.B.

Friday-Saturday

Austin Symphony Orchestra with Ifetayo Ali-Landing. At just 19, cello prodigy Ali-Landing has already racked up an impressive resume of performances. The 2017 Sphinx Competition Junior Division winner has appeared with symphony orchestras across the country including in Pittsburgh, Detroit and her hometown, Chicago. For Austin Symphony Orchestra’s 2022 kickoff performance, she will play Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto in E Minor. The program also includes selections from Anna Clyne, Richard Strauss and Johann Strauss Jr. $19-$100. 8 p.m. austinsymphony.org. – D.S.S.

Tuesday

Red Young Organ Trio at Monks Jazz. At 73, Fort Worth native Young ranks as one of Austin’s most accomplished musicians, with a resume that ranges from Delbert McClinton to Sonny & Cher to Linda Ronstadt to Joan Armatrading. He’s often found at the Continental Gallery on Wednesdays with drummer Brannen Temple; for this trio show, he’ll also be joined by saxophonist Michael Malone. Monks Jazz has found a good home for its live music presentations with a sound stage at East Austin Piano Shop. $20. 7:30 p.m. facebook.com/monksjazzclub. The performance also will be livestreamed on the Monks Jazz YouTube page. – P.B.

Wednesday

The War on Drugs at ACL Live. The Philadelphia indie-rockers drew widespread acclaim for their October release, “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” the band’s fifth album and first since 2017’s Grammy-winning “A Deeper Understanding.” Co-founder Kurt Vile departed after the band’s first album for a fruitful solo career, but Adam Granduciel has continued to guide the group through a series of adventurous and emotionally resonant explorations ever since. A second show follows on Thursday, Jan. 20. $36. 8 p.m. acl-live.com. – P.B.