Austin concerts postponed or canceled as omicron surges: Erasure, Best Coast, and more

Though Austin music venues generally remain open in January as the omicron variant of COVID-19 pushes Austin into Stage 5 safety guidelines, some touring and local artists have chosen to postpone or cancel shows originally planned for the next few weeks.

Here's a list of some events that have been affected. Check local venue listings for further details.

8-1/2 Souvenirs album release party at C-Boy's

Rescheduled from Jan. 11 to Feb. 15. cboys.com.

The Ocean Blue at 3Ten

Rescheduled from Jan. 14-15 to Sept. 9-10. 3tenaustin.com.

Jackie Venson at BraunTex Theatre in New Braunfels

Jan. 14 date canceled. In a social media post, Venson says she requested COVID-19 protocols that "the venue was unwilling to accommodate." brauntex.org.

Terry Allen & the Panhandle Mystery Band at Paramount Theatre

Rescheduled from Jan. 15 to Feb. 18. austintheatre.org.

Hi How Are You Day with Polyphonic Spree and more at ACL Live

Rescheduled from Jan. 22 to May 4. acl-live.com.

Buffalo Nichols at Stateside

Rescheduled from Jan. 22 to March 30. austintheatre.org.

Genesis Owusu at Antone's

Rescheduled from Jan. 30 to April 14. antonesnightclub.com.

Nobelity Project "Feed the Peace" Awards and Concert at Paramount Theatre

Show with Lost Gonzo Band, Marcia Ball, Carolyn Wonderland, Shelley King, Bob Schneider and Folk Uke rescheduled from Feb. 6 to March 6. austintheatre.org.

Best Coast at Mohawk

Feb. 6 date canceled. "At this time, we are not rescheduling any of these dates," the band noted in a social media post about its planned winter tour. mohawkaustin.com.

Diana Krall at Bass Concert Hall

Feb. 8 date postponed; no new date announced yet. texasperformingarts.org.

Erasure at ACL Live

Feb. 13 date postponed; no new date announced yet. acl-live.com.

Strfkr at Stubb's

Feb. 19 date postponed; no new date announced yet. stubbsaustin.com.