City of Austin to award $2.3 million in $2,000 relief grants to music industry workers

The City of Austin has opened applications for a new round of Austin Music Disaster Relief grants. The city has allocated $2.3 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act money to pay for the grants. It will provide $2,000 awards to musicians, independent promoters and industry workers who have suffered adverse economic consequences caused by the global coronavirus pandemic. The money is part of $4 million of federal COVID-19 relief money that City Council set aside for the music industry in June 2021.

Professional musicians and music industry workers including venue staff are eligible to apply for grants. Independent promoters who have a demonstrated history of curating live events and a staff of three employees or fewer are also eligible.

"This round of the Austin Music Disaster Relief Grant expands the eligibility criteria so more professional musicians, promoters and workers qualify for support as our music industry continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic," Veronica Briseño, chief economic recovery officer for the City of Austin, said in a post about the grant on the city's website.

Unlike some previous city relief programs, applicants do not need to live within the city limits to be eligible for this grant. Instead they must reside in the Austin–Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), which includes Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell counties.

Artists and individuals who have received funding from other City of Austin COVID-19 relief grants are eligible for this grant, but first-time applicants will receive greater consideration.

The city distributed $1.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds to music industry workers in 2020.

The grant application is open until 5 p.m. Jan. 28.