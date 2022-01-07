Livin' on a prayer for a Bon Jovi concert? Austin's Moody Center books rock band in April

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi will perform April 23 at the new Moody Center on the University of Texas campus, adding to an impressive stretch of six concerts in the new arena's first two weeks of operation.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 via moodycenteratx.com. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Bon Jovi will be the second musical performer at the Moody Center, following April 20-21 concerts by John Mayer. Also booked for the venue's first few days: Justin Bieber on April 27, followed by an official grand-opening bash April 29-30 with George Strait and Willie Nelson.

Bon Jovi's Austin concert is near the end of a 15-show April tour. The band also will play in Houston on April 26 and Dallas on April 28. In addition to 1980s chart-toppers such as "Livin' on a Prayer" and "You Give Love a Bad Name," the show likely will feature material from the group's latest album, "2020," which included a moving song about the murder of George Floyd called "American Reckoning."

It's just the second Austin appearance for the band in the past three decades. Bon Jovi performed at the Erwin Center in 2013 and in 1989.

The Moody Center also just released additional tickets to both shows of the Eagles' May 19-20 appearance at the venue. Prices range from $129-$1,000. The band will play its iconic 1970s album "Hotel California" in full as part of the concert. Also recently added to the Moody's calendar: rocker Jack White, who'll perform on May 25.

