Exclusive: Watch Alejandro Escovedo, Sheila E. perform at 'ACL' Hall of Fame show

The first new "Austin City Limits" telecast of 2022 is a big one. Premiering Saturday on public TV affiliates nationwide is an hourlong episode of highlights from October's "Austin City Limits" Hall of Fame ceremony at ACL Live, with performances by inductees Lucinda Williams, Alejandro Escovedo and Wilco plus special guests.

The program will air locally at 7 p.m. on Austin PBS, with several repeats including 10 p.m. airings on Wednesday and Friday of next week. In addition, a 90-minute streaming version will become available at 9 a.m. Sunday via pbs.org/austincitylimits, with additional footage including performances by John Doe (singing Escovedo's "Sally Was a Cop"), Bill Callahan (Wilco's "Sky Blue Sky") and Terry Allen (Wilco's "One Sunday Morning").

Austin360 is premiering a song from Escovedo's portion of the show, an extraordinary nine-minute version of "Put You Down":

The performance features renowned drummer Sheila E. (Escovedo's niece) plus a crew of mostly Austin musicians including fiddler Warren Hood; cellists Brian Standefer and Brianne Sargent; backing vocalists Alex Ruiz, Patricia Vonne and Vanessa Del Fierro; and the ACL All-Stars House Band of musical director Lloyd Maines on pedal steel, David Grissom on guitar, Bill Whitbeck on bass, Tom Van Schaik on percussion and Chris Gage on keyboards.

Here's the set list for the 'Austin City Limits' Hall of Fame episode:

Jason Isbell, “I Envy the Wind”

Lucinda Williams with Rosanne Cash, “Crescent City”

Lucinda Williams with Margo Price, “Changed the Locks”

Alejandro Escovedo with Alex Ruiz, Sheila E. and Lenny Kaye, “Algo Azul”

Alejandro Escovedo with Alex Ruiz and Sheila E., “Put You Down”

Wilco, “Shot In the Arm”

Wilco with Japanese Breakfast, “Jesus, Etc.”

Wilco, “California Stars” (all-star finale)