Luck Reunion plans SXSW return, adds new shows with Jason Isbell and Shakey Graves

If you've always wanted to go to a show at Luck, TX, Willie Nelson's Old West-style town in the Hill Country just west of Austin, this is the year you might be in, uh, luck. In addition to the annual Luck Reunion concert during South by Southwest, this spring will feature two additional mid-March concerts, featuring Americana star Jason Isbell and Austin's own Shakey Graves.

Isbell and his band the 400 Unit will perform on March 18 with opening act Danielle Ponder, followed by Graves on March 19. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via luckpresents.com; ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Both shows follow the March 17 Luck Reunion, which typically features an evening set from Nelson plus more than a dozen guest performers in the afternoon. This year's lineup has not yet been announced.

Tickets to that show have been sold out for a while, as many buyers held on to their tickets after the COVID-19 pandemic caused cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 events. Some additional tickets will be given away Jan. 27 to subscribers of the Luck Presents mailing list.

More:Review of the 2020 livestreamed Luck Reunion

The added shows during SXSW signal an apparent plan for Luck to present more concerts this spring and summer. Also going on sale Friday: tickets to an April 29 show with indie band Modest Mouse, and there's a promise of "more shows to be announced."

Luck is located at 1100 Bee Creek Road in Spicewood, about 45 minutes from downtown Austin. Built in the 1970s as the movie set for Nelson's film "Red Headed Stranger," it's been used in recent years for occasional events beyond the Reunion, including a July 2019 screening of that film.

More:We watched 'Red Headed Stranger' on the film set with Willie Nelson

Nelson, by the way, is booked for two shows at San Antono's Majestic Theatre on March 21-22. His next Austin appearances are April 29-30 with George Strait to celebrate the grand opening of the new Moody Center on the University of Texas campus.