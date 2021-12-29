Ring in the new year with Nané and more live music, plus a Free Week sneak peek

Are you ready for the new year? Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Dec. 30-Jan. 5. Check venue websites for COVID-19 protocols and any possible pandemic-related postponements or cancellations.

Thursday

Austin Symphony Orchestra presents “The Paul Simon Songbook” at Palmer Events Center. The second show of a two-night run finds conductor Peter Bay and the symphony, with featured vocalists Emily Drennan, Paul Loren and Daniel Berrymore, playing songs from Simon’s solo albums as well as his Simon & Garfunkel days, with fully orchestrated arrangements by Jeff Tyzik. Concert-goers can buy a full table of 10 seats; individual seats also are available at the tables ($45-$55) or in general-admission stands behind them ($35). Guests also are welcome to bring in their own food and nonalcoholic beverages; wine, beer and mixed drinks will be sold at the venue. 8 p.m. austinsymphony.org. — P.B.

Friday

UPDATE, Dec. 29: This show has been canceled because of "COVID cases amongst artists on the bill as well as the extremely sharp rise in COVID cases in the Austin community," according to an announcement Wednesday from ACL Live. — Spoon, John Doe Folk Trio, Sweet Spirit at ACL Live. Last decade’s remarkable run of Willie Nelson New Year’s Eve shows at the venue that sports his statue out front appears to have come to an end, but the folks at ACL Live have come through with a terrific triple-bill of local rock talent. Not much arguing that Spoon is Austin’s biggest indie band ever, and they’re gearing up for a much-anticipated new album due in February. Doe, leader of legendary L.A. punk band X, moved here a few years ago and has put together a superb acoustic trio with Willie Nelson bassist Kevin Smith and Patty Griffin drummer Conrad Choucroun. Captivating singer Sabrina Ellis has made Sweet Spirit one of Austin’s top club draws in recent years, and the band moved up to renowned indie label Merge during the pandemic. $69-$125. 8:30 p.m. acl-live.com. — P.B.

Nané, Blk Odyssy, TC Superstar at Empire. Start 2022 ahead of the curve with this blockbuster bill anchored by a power trio of groups who are well-poised to be Austin’s next big breakouts. TC Superstar includes a team of dancers who choreograph the band’s live shows to maximize the joyous energy that exudes from their buoyant synth bops. Blk Odyssy’s magnificent 2021 debut, “Blk Vintage,” is a gripping portrait of Black America that is alternately defiant, sensuous and devastating. And headliner and human charisma bomb Nané transformed a brutally hot Austin City Limits Music Festival opening set into an ebullient dance party for the ages. Vincent Antone and Branx open. $30. 8 p.m. empireatx.com. — D.S.S.

Golden Dawn Arkestra, Superfónicos at Far Out Lounge. Opening portals to unexplored dimensions is a specialty for Golden Dawn Arkestra, Austin's galactic jazz and funk ensemble. Prefer to keep your aural explorations earthbound? Superfónicos’ vivacious mix of Colombian funk and caribe soul is a tropical dance party that will lift your heart as it shimmies your hips. Viben & the Submersibles open this concert at one of Austin’s best outdoor venues. $30. 8 p.m. thefaroutaustin.com. — D.S.S.

Saturday

Africa Night at Sahara Lounge. This one might be more of a party than usual since it’s New Year’s Day, but East Austin club the Sahara Lounge presents its “Africa Night” series every Saturday. Arrive at 7 p.m. for a buffet dinner that’s included with the cover charge. Then comes the music, with Afro Jazz at 7:30 p.m. and Zoumountchi at 9 p.m. In a November 2019 “Austin360 Residency of the Month” feature, Deborah Sengupta Stith observed that Zoumountchi leader Ibrahim Aminou “brings the rich flavors of his West African homeland of Niger to life” at the Sahara. $10. saharalounge.com. — P.B.

Sunny Sweeney at Coupland Inn & Dancehall. Occupying a historic building in the small community of Coupland about 30 miles northeast of downtown Austin, this classic venue has combined live music and dinner service for decades. Kicking off 2022 at the venue is acclaimed Austin country singer-songwriter Sunny Sweeney, with opening act the Reeves Brothers. $15 (or $40 with steak dinner). couplanddancehall.com. — P.B.

Saturday-Wednesday

“Pre-Free Week” at the Mohawk. The Red River Cultural District’s official annual Free Week mini-festival is set for an abbreviated three-day run Jan. 6-8 at nine downtown venues, but anchor club the Mohawk is extending things to the more typical full-week stretch. Highlights include Robert Ellis outdoors on Tuesday with Garrett T. Capps and Croy & the Boys (plus Willy Mason, Altamesa and Georgia Parker inside), and A Giant Dog outdoors on Wednesday with Drakulas, PR Newman and Pleasure Venom (plus Van Mary, Rusty Dusty, Queen Serene and Midnight Butterfly inside). There’s also Dam-Funk outside on Saturday with Vapor Caves and Austin Boogie Crew, plus a Monday outdoor show with Eagle Claw, Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol and Ungreaved (with Glass Shadows, Good Looks and Dead Leg indoors). Doors are at 6 p.m. each night. mohawkaustin.com. — P.B.