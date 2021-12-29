ACL Live cancels New Year's Eve show with Spoon, citing COVID-19 cases and concerns

Citing "COVID cases amongst artists on the bill as well as the extremely sharp rise in COVID cases in the Austin community," ACL Live has canceled Friday's New Year's Eve show that was to feature Spoon, the John Doe Folk Trio and Sweet Spirit.

An announcement on the venue's website noted that ticketholders "will be emailed directly with refund options."

The cancellation follows Austin Public Health's announcement Wednesday morning that the city is returning to Stage 4 of its COVID-19 risk-based guidelines, as a result of the omicron variant's rapid spread.

ACL Live apparently plans to go forward with a sold-out show on Wednesday night featuring fast-rising Austin musician Charley Crockett.

Most Austin music venues have remained open in December, but a few shows have been canceled or postponed. Red River Cultural District venue Cheer Up Charlies announced shortly before Christmas that it would be closed for a couple of weeks. It's scheduled to reopen on Thursday.

Downtown jazz club the Elephant Room also was closed Dec. 25-29, though COVID-19 was not specified as the reason.