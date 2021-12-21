Austin's Free Week means free music: Mélat, Go Fever, and more playing early January fest

Call it Free Weekend, maybe? The Red River Cultural District this week announced the lineup for its slightly shortened Free Week mini-fest, which will feature shows at nine downtown venues from Jan. 6-8.

Among the acts on board are Mélat, Bright Light Social Hour, Superfónicos, Blackillac, Go Fever, Magna Carda, Megafauna, Kalu & the Electric Joint, Primo the Alien and Tiarra Girls.

More:Asleep at the Wheel, Eric Church, Lukas Nelson team up for Save Muny concert

The shows will be held at Stubb's, the Mohawk, Empire Control Room & Garage, Cheer Up Charlies, Elysium, Swan Dive, the Green Jay, Valhalla and Flamingo Cantina.

As the name implies, there's no cover charge for any of the shows. This will be the first Free Week since 2020; last year's edition was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It follows two other annual Red River fests: Hot Summer Nights in August and Levitation in October, which also returned after a pandemic-related year off.

More than 100 local and regional artists will perform. Look for club-by-club lineups soon at redriverculturaldistrict.org. Pandemic safety protocols may vary by venue; check individual websites for details.

Related:Cheer Up Charlies temporarily closes 'to protect our communities' amid omicron spread

A few venues already have full or partial Free Week bills listed, including:

Mohawk

Thursday outside: Mélat, Pinkstar, Blumoon.

Thursday inside: Horse Opera, Andria Rose, Felt Out, Tombus, Dmitri.

Friday outside: Blackillac, Tee Double, Deezie Brown, Chucky Blk.

Friday inside: Jesus Josh, Aux Cutter, Kxhnid, Vamps.

Saturday outside: Unsane, Blk Ops, Glassing, Easy Prey.

Saturday inside: Bleed, On Being an Angel, Hotmom, Deep Cross.

The Mohawk also has several other "free week" shows prior to the Jan. 6-8 window, including Robert Ellis on Jan. 4 and A Giant Dog on Jan. 5.

(mohawkaustin.com)

Empire

Thursday Garage: Darkbird, Kalu & the Electric Joint, Foxtales.

Thursday Control Room: D. Savage.

Friday Garage: Bright Light Social Hour, Calliope Musicals, Go Fever, Megafauna, We Don't Ride Llamas.

Friday Control Room: Trouble in the Streets, Night Drive, Los Alcos, Wes Denzel.

Saturday Garage: TWRP, Rich Aucoin, TheBrosFresh.

Saturday Control Room: Night Cap, Cowboy Diplomacy, Lewd Dudes.

(empireatx.com/shows)

Valhalla

Saturday: Duel, the Well, Billy King & the Bad Bad Bad, Funeral Kab.