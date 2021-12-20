Asleep at the Wheel, Eric Church, Lukas Nelson team up for Save Muny concert

Western swing band Asleep at the Wheel and country/Americana singer-songwriters Eric Church and Lukas Nelson will perform at ACL Live on Feb. 20 for "Imagine Muny," a fundraiser for the Muny Conservancy's "Save Muny" effort to retain central Austin's Lions Municipal Golf Course.

Balcony-level tickets sold by the venue (starting at $55) are mostly sold out, but some mezzanine seats and 10-seat tables on the floor remain available at premium prices via the Muny Conservancy's website.

Asleep at the Wheel leader Ray Benson has long been an avid golfer, as have both Lukas Nelson and his father, Willie Nelson. They've long supported the Muny Conservancy, a nonprofit co-chaired by Scotty Sayers and two-time Masters champion Ben Crenshaw. The conservancy's stated mission is "to raise money for the purchase and renovation of the iconic 141-acre tract known as Lions Municipal Golf Course."

The University of Texas owns the land the golf course occupies and has leased it to the city since 1936. When UT recently began to explore other options for the property, local golf enthusiasts organized to support retaining the course, which is on the National Register of Historic Places because it was the first golf course in the South to integrate in the 1950s. The city and UT are still in negotiations about the future of the property.

The Muny Conservancy's goals include not just saving the golf course. According to text on the fundraising event's website, plans might also include "regular open park days, farmers' markets, a new walking trail connecting to the Butler Hike and Bike Trail, new community event and meeting spaces, a learning and media center with a focus on history, new restaurant and dining spaces," and more.