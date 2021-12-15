See when 'Austin City Limits' episodes with Olivia Rodrigo, Duran Duran, and more will air

"Austin City Limits" has announced the air dates for the last half of its 47th season, which kicks off Jan. 8 with highlights from the recent star-studded Austin City Limits Hall of Fame ceremony inducting Alejandro Escovedo, Lucinda Williams and Wilco.

That event, which was taped at ACL Live on Oct. 28, also featured guest appearances by Rosanne Cash, Jason Isbell, Sheila E., Margo Price, John Doe, Bill Callahan, Alex Ruiz, Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, and Terry Allen.

Review:Americana stars align in Austin for spectacular 'Austin City Limits' Hall of Fame show

Allen also recently taped an hourlong episode with his Panhandle Mystery Band, which included Charlie Sexton and Shannon McNally, that will air on Jan. 29. Also getting a full hour are 1980s new wave chart-toppers Duran Duran, who taped an episode while they were in town for the Austin City Limits Music Festival that will air on Jan. 22.

Four female artists who taped episodes around the early October ACL Fest window share two more episodes in early 2022. The Jan. 15 show will feature a half-hour each of St. Vincent and Joy Oladokun, while Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers each get a half-hour on Feb. 5.

Read more:Remembering Nanci Griffith, the greatest Austin-raised singer-songwriter ever

Season 47 concludes on Feb. 12 with "The Best of Nanci Griffith," an hourlong salute to the late singer-songwriter who was raised in Austin and launched her career here. The Griffith episode will feature highlights from her seven appearances on "Austin City Limits," stretching back to her 1985 debut on the program.

In Austin, episodes premiere on PBS at 7 p.m. Saturday, with several repeats airing across the following week.

Here's the full lineup

Jan. 8: Austin City Limits Hall of Fame ceremony inducting Alejandro Escovedo, Lucinda Williams and Wilco

Jan. 15: St. Vincent, Joy Oladokun

Jan. 22: Duran Duran

Jan. 29: Terry Allen

Feb. 5: Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers

Feb. 12: The Best of Nanci Griffith

The program also just released this clip from St. Vincent's performance via YouTube: