Jack White's Supply Chain Issues tour coming to Austin's Moody Center in May 2022

Guitar rock kingpin Jack White will hit the road in the spring for the Supply Chain Issues Tour, his first big outing in four years. The tour will celebrate the release of two new albums from White, "Fear of the Dawn," which is set to come out on April 8, and "Entering Heaven Alive" which is scheduled to drop on July 22.

The tour hits Austin on May 25 with a stop at the Moody Center, the new state-of-the-art arena and concert venue that will open in April.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. December 17.

See jackwhiteiii.com/tour-dates for ticket information and more details.