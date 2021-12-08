Live music in Austin: Shinyribs, Sweet Spirit, more celebrate 15 years of Nine Mile Records

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Dec. 9-15.

Thursday

Darrell Scott sings Guy Clark and more at 04 Center. One of Nashville’s most commercially successful and critically respected songwriters, Clark wrote the Chicks’ 2002 smash “Long Time Gone” and the Patty Loveless show-stopper “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive,” along with many other songs recorded by everyone from Faith Hill to Keb’ Mo'. He also co-wrote “Out in the Parking Lot” with the late, great native Texan Guy Clark, one of his friends and mentors. He’ll play tribute to Clark with a set of Guy’s songs at this show, followed by a set of his own. $26-$50. 8 p.m. 04center.com. — P.B.

Friday

Make House Black Again at Sahara Lounge. As house music has exploded into a global phenomenon, it's often forgotten that the music's origins can be traced back to the Black gay club scene. In Chicago during the late '70s, DJ Frankie Knuckles became a legend for creating cross-genre dance mixes that blended disco and soul with hints of rock and punk at an underground spot called the Warehouse. (People began referring to the style as "house music" because they heard it at the Warehouse.) His parties ignited a movement that spread across the city and later around the country and the world. Many of the genre's early pioneers emerged from the Black gay community. The third installment of this series designed to honor those roots features Chicago native DJ Shani and Eli Arbor. $5-$8. 10:30 p.m. strangecolors.eventbrite.com. — D.S.S.

More:Austin holiday gift guide 2021: Shop local with these 9 finds

Friday-Sunday

Nine Mile Records 15th-anniversary shows at Empire. Rick Pierik started Nine Mile in 2006 in Massachusetts but moved to Austin in 2009. A chance meeting with Kevin Russell, then still with high-profile Americana band the Gourds, led to Nine Mile issuing "Well After Awhile," Russell's first release with his side project Shinyribs, in 2009. Shinyribs will kick off this three-day bash on Friday, teaming with Sir Woman and Nuevo. Sweet Spirit headlines a Saturday bill that also includes Go Fever and the Deer. The Sunday finale features Glorietta, the Greyhounds and Buffalo Hunt. $25 each night. 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7:20 p.m. Sunday. empireatx.com. — P.B.

Hayes Carll at Antone’s. Though he’s moved to Nashville, Americana singer-songwriter Carll will always have a devoted following in Austin — enough to warrant a three-night stand at this historic downtown venue. He’ll be focusing on songs from his new Dualtone Records album “You Get It All,” but expect to hear favorites from his six previous records, as well. A cool move: He’s featuring a different local opener each night, with roots-rocker Jonathan Terrell on Friday, bilingual singer-songwriter Lisa Morales on Saturday and bluegrass-folk ace Tony Kamel on Sunday. $26.50-$100. 8 p.m. antonesnightclub.com. — P.B.

Saturday

Bruce & Kelly’s Holiday Shindig with special guest Radney Foster at Paramount Theatre. An Austin holiday tradition for two decades, the Shindig features Americana music husband-wife duo Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis playing some of their best-known songs plus holiday-themed home movies. There’s a different special guest every year; this time it’s native Texan Radney Foster, one of Nashville’s top singer-songwriters of the past 30 years. $30-$48. 8 p.m. austintheatre.org. — P.B.

Photos:Peppermint Parkway makes COTA merry and bright

Sunday

BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon at Paramount Theatre. Category is: holiday opulence and dysfunctional family realness. The superstar drag queens build this splendorous vaudeville extravaganza around a simple premise: “Everyone is Traumatized by Christmas,” but it’s nothing a little campy blasphemy can’t cure. Their new holiday album is a glorious romp with bad Santas, passive-aggressive relatives and a version of “Away in a Manger” (“A Gay in a Stranger”) that will leave you blushing for days. Let these "Drag Race" alums help you find a new holiday tradition that’s merry and gay. $25. 7 p.m. austintheatre.org. — D.S.S.

Related: ‘Drag Race’ stars BenDeLaCreme, Jinkx Monsoon in Austin for Christmas camp

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" at Stateside at the Paramount. Few musical works conjure up the spirit of the holiday season more than the music that jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi recorded in the mid-1960s for the animated TV special “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The Austin Chamber Music Center is behind this pair of live performances that will feature pianist Michelle Schumann, bassist Utah Hamrick, drummer David Sierra and other guest musicians playing “Christmastime Is Here,” “Linus and Lucy” and other favorites from the soundtrack. $22-$37. 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. austintheatre.org. — P.B.

Wednesday

"Motown Christmas" with Tje Austin and friends at Geraldine's. The R&B singer, master baker and former contestant on the NBC singing show “The Voice” spends months planning his yearly holiday shindig. Expect a lively mix of traditional and pop Christmas faves at this sixth annual event, with special guests and fun surprises along the way. Free, reservations recommended. 8 p.m. geraldinesaustin.com. — D.S.S.