SXSW 2022: Second round of musicians includes Shamir, Sunflower Bean, Black Lips

The South by Southwest Music Festival on Wednesday announced another round of artists coming to Austin for next year's event. Notable acts on a list of 323 include avant-pop singer Shamir, Brooklyn rock outfit Sunflower Bean and Atlanta garage rockers Black Lips.

Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall is part of a large cohort of international artists coming to the festival. Other artists aiming to travel to Austin from abroad include Alex the Astronaut from Australia, Los Bitchos from London and Tuyo from Brazil. Emphasizing the idea that SXSW intends to resume its role as a leading global music discovery festival, newly announced showcase presenters include Italians do it Better, Sounds from Spain and Music from Ireland. They join previously announced international presenters Jazz re:freshed Outernational, Focus Wales and the British Music Embassy.

Austin artists added to the roster this go-round include Beat Root Revival, Andrea Magee, DJ Shani and Jake Lloyd.

SXSW 2022 will mark the festival's return to an in-person event for the first time in two years. The cancellation of the 2020 festival a week before the event was set to kick off sent shockwaves through Austin's business and entertainment communities and preceded weeks of lockdowns due to the global coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, SXSW staged an online event.

SXSW 2022 takes place from March 11-20. More info at sxsw.com.

Here's the full list of artists scheduled for SXSW 2022: