Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Austin; teen pop sensation will play Waterloo Park in May 2022

Got an emotional teen or tween on your holiday gift list? Rock their world with tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo shout down social media malaise and excoriate her exes at Waterloo Park on May 13.

More:Olivia Rodrigo exorcises heartbreak, skewers social media in essential 'ACL' performance

The "Sour" tour, named after Rodrigo's chart-topping debut album, will be the first major outing for the 18-year-old pop sensation who thrilled a packed crowd at ACL Live in October.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. More information at oliviarodrigo.com/tour.