Live music in Austin: Jayhawks, Billy Strings, Lindsey Buckingham and more

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Dec. 2-8.

Thursday

Sir Woman at C-Boy’s. We’re used to seeing Kelsey Wilson’s fast-rising Wild Child offshoot at Red River Cultural District venues and area festivals, but here’s a new one: The eclectic indie-folk-pop-soul ensemble will play South Congress roots-blues haven C-Boy’s for the first time. The 10 p.m. show is listed as “Sir Woman & friends,” suggesting some guests will sit in. John Branch & Andrew Trube will follow at midnight. $12. cboys.com.

MORE:Sir Woman’s Kelsey Wilson on R&B, sobriety and how solo projects saved Wild Child

Friday

Billy Strings at ACL Live. It’s been a big year for the 29-year-old bluegrass wunderkind. His album “Home” won the Grammy for best bluegrass album in March; the follow-up, “Renewal,” is nominated in that category for next year’s awards, along with the song “Love and Regret” in the American roots performance category. Strings hails from Michigan, but he’s been in Austin several times this year; he played an outdoor show at the Long Center in March and taped the “Austin City Limits” TV show in July. Sold out; tickets may be available through secondary markets. 8 p.m. acl-live.com.

Friday-Sunday

Jayhawks at 3Ten. After 10 years with singing and songwriting shared between Gary Louris and founder Mark Olson, the Jayhawks persevered after Olson’s mid-’90s departure and moved from alt-country into a more pop-oriented direction. Some remarkable records followed with a lineup that eventually coalesced around co-founding bassist Marc Perlman, drummer Tim O’Reagan and keyboardist Karen Grotberg. Their latest, “XOXO,” came out last year. Tickets for the originally scheduled Dec. 3-4, 2020, shows will be honored. Former Austin duo the Mastersons open Friday and Saturday; on Sunday, it’s the Whitmore Sisters. $37-$38. 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 8 p.m. Sunday. 3tenaustin.com.

Saturday

“Safer Together” at Mohawk/Empire/Green Jay. A cooperative effort between the Travis County District Attorney’s office, the Red River Cultural District and the SIMS Foundation, this series of three shows at neighboring venues is designed to help raise awareness and funds for reducing overdose-related deaths in the Austin area. Blackillac, Strvck and Sheridan Reed will play the Mohawk’s indoor stage; Empire Control Room will feature Otis the Destroyer, Rare Bloom, Aspen 88 and Hey Hey Baby; and Green Jay (formerly Beerland) will present Billy King & the Bad Bad Bad, Lord Friday the 13th and Moon Medallion. Admission is free but donations will be accepted, with all proceeds going to the SIMS Foundation. simsfoundation.org/events.

Rolling Stones Hoot Night benefit at Continental Club. If you still have concert-nostalgia hangover a couple weeks after the Stones’ Circuit of the Americas show, head to the Continental for a Stones Hoot Night benefiting the Alzheimer's Association in Research. Performers will include Miles Zuniga & Scrappy Jud Newcomb, Riverboat Gamblers, English Teeth, Kevin McKinney, Nick Armstrong & the Thieves, and the Matt Hubbard Trio. $10. 8 p.m. continentalclub.com.

Monday

Conspirare Christmas at Long Center. The Grammy-winning choral ensemble has issued several seasonal records drawn from its holiday shows, including this year’s “Close to You,” which features songs recorded at the band’s 2019 performance in historic Austin chapel the Carillon. Isaac Cates & Ordained, a Kansas City gospel group, will join artistic director Craig Hella Johnson and the Conspirare cast for this year’s concert. $10-$125. 7:30 p.m. thelongcenter.org.

MORE:A roundup of Austin holiday concerts in Austin

Tuesday

Austin tribute to Tom Waits. Local musicians will celebrate the legendary songwriter’s 72nd birthday with this fifth annual event presented by Austin Folk Festival and host Jessica Pyrdsa (aka Datura). Admission charge and full lineup have yet to be announced. The show starts at 10 p.m.; come early for a separate-ticketed show by country singer-songwriter Whitney Rose (7 p.m., $8). continentalclub.com.

Wednesday

Lindsey Buckingham at Paramount Theatre. Buckingham's on-again, off-again relationship with multiplatinum-selling band Fleetwood Mac might be off for good at this point, following a 2018 dismissal that so far has stuck. But Buckingham, an ingenious guitarist and composer, is plenty worth seeing in his own right. He delivered a stellar performance in 2018 at the Paramount, and this time through he'll have new material from a self-titled album that came out in September. $35-$225. 8 p.m. austintheatre.org.