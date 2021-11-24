You can check in any time you like: Eagles to play 'Hotel California' at Moody Center

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band the Eagles will play its 1976 album "Hotel California" from start to finish at the new Moody Center in Austin on May 19, the venue announced Wednesday morning.

The band will be accompanied by an orchestra and choir, and will play a second set featuring hits from other albums.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 3, at eagles.com; prices have not yet been announced. The website also details several pre-sale opportunities (including VIP packages) on Dec. 2.

The Eagles last played Austin in 2015, before co-founder Glenn Frey's death in early 2016 at age 67. His son, Deacon Frey, is now touring and singing with the band. The lineup also includes longtime members Timothy B. Schmidt and Joe Walsh as well as country star Vince Gill, who also was added after Frey's death.

The Moody Center, which will open in April on the University of Texas campus, is run by a partnership that includes the Eagles' longtime manager, Irving Azoff.

Other upcoming concerts at the venue include guitarist John Mayer April 21-22, pop star Justin Bieber on April 27, and Texas country legends George Strait and Willie Nelson April 29-30.

