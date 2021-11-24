A Dale Watson Thanksgiving, W.C. Clark's birthday bash and more Austin music

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Nov. 25-30.

Thursday

Dale Watson at Continental Club. Country crooner Watson moved from Austin to Memphis a few years back, ending his long-running Monday residency at the Continental, though he comes back often and occasionally plays in that same slot. One tradition that’s continuing, though, is his Thanksgiving Show & Dance, a good option for those who want some post-turkey boot-scootin’ on a night when many venues around town are shuttered. $15. 10 p.m. continentalclub.com. — P.B.

Friday

Longhorn City Limits with Paul Cauthen and Vincent Neil Emerson at LBJ Library Lawn. UT's football season hasn't exactly panned out as fans had hoped, but the gameday Longhorn City Limits free concert series has had a nice run this fall. It wraps up with two Americana troubadours from the Metroplex area. Fort Worth's Vincent Neil Emerson performs at 9:30 a.m. prior to the Horns' 11 a.m. game against Kansas State. Dallas-based headliner Paul Cauthen will perform after the game ends, taking the stage likely around 2:30 or 3 p.m. texassports.com. — P.B.

Ley Line at 3Ten. Earlier this year, the folk-fusion outfit premiered the visual album “We Saw Blue: An audio-visual journey through Brasil.” The album combines footage from their 2017 tour through Brazil with songs from the group’s critically acclaimed 2020 album. In addition to performing alongside Jaime Ospina of Superfónicos, the band will screen the film for the second time in Austin at this show. According to the band, the film “helps bring the music to life and creates a profound sensation for the audience. It’s more than just a concert, it’s an experience, it’s a conversation, it’s a journey to Brazil that reminds us of our deep connection to each other that spans continents and languages and even time.” $15-$20. 8:30 p.m. 3tenaustin.com. — D.S.S.

Tiarra Girls at ABGB. After releasing the fiery empowerment anthem “Soy Chingona” this summer, the Baltierra singers dropped their latest, “Let Love Free” a lovelorn ballad with a heart-healing reggae backbeat earlier this month. Taken together, the tracks demonstrate the ever-growing range of a band that’s been rocking Austin since they were tweens. Friday Boys open, and Pettit Brothers play an early set. Free. 9 p.m. theabgb.com. — D.S.S.

Saturday

W.C. Clark Birthday Bash at Saxon Pub. The party’s slightly belated — Clark turned 82 on Nov. 16 — but it’s never too late to celebrate the influential local bluesman so revered by Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan that they took part in an “Austin City Limits” episode marking his 50th birthday. This’ll be smaller in scale but no less joyous. $20. 8 p.m. Stick around for a separate-ticket 10 p.m. show featuring Jon Dee Graham, who used to play the Saxon regularly during his days in the Resentments ($10). thesaxonpub.com. — P.B.

Anastasia Hera at Geraldine’s. The ATX lifer who cut her teeth swapping playground rhymes on the city’s east side used her excellent 2021 EP “This Is Anastasia” to let us know she’s also a killer singer. She’ll be joined by her band, the Heroes, a rock solid five-piece, to bring her sexy love jams and thoughtful odes to living authentically to life. Free. 10 p.m. geraldinesaustin.com. — D.S.S.

Sunday

Danielle Nicole at Antone’s. After spending 15 years in the Kansas City blues-rock trio Trampled Under Foot with her brothers, bassist Nicole put a band together and started performing under her own name. Her soulful voice is the big draw on the two full-length records plus a live album that she’s issued on renowned label Concord. She’s received blues awards and nominations for both her singing and her bass playing, including a Grammy nomination for her 2018 album “Cry No More.” $12-$20. 8 p.m. antonesnightclub.com. — P.B.

Tuesday

Allman Family Revival at ACL Live. What began as a one-off celebration of the late Gregg Allman’s birthday in San Francisco four years ago has blossomed into an annual tour. Devon Allmann, Gregg’s son, ringleads an event that includes the Allman Betts Band plus guests Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Samantha Fish, Lilly Hiatt, Robert Randolph Cody & Luther Dickinson, Donavon Frankenreiter, Jimmy Hall, Lamar Williams Jr., Joanne Shaw Taylor, Eric Gales and the River Kittens. $45-$75. 8 p.m. acl-live.com. — P.B.

"20 Years of Strings Attached" with Will Taylor at Camp EZ. Longtime local violinist Taylor celebrates two decades of performances with Strings Attached, a loose collective of acoustic players. Joining him this time will be Bob Livingston, Leeann Atherton, John Pointer, Stephen Zirkel, Jason McKenzie, Steve Carter and others. $10. 4-8 p.m. stringsattached.org. — P.B.