Arc Angels reuniting for Texas shows in January, including a fundraiser in Austin

Local blues-rock supergroup the Arc Angels are reuniting for the first time in more than a decade to play four Texas shows in January, including a Jan. 24 "Concerts 4 Austin Charities" benefit at ACL Live.

Original members Charlie Sexton, Doyle Bramhall II and drummer Chris Layton will be joined by bassist Eric Holden, filling in for retired bassist Tommy Shannon.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 via acl-live.com, with a two-day pre-sale window starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 30 using the passcode C4ACANGELS. The floor will feature VIP tables, with another 1,400 seats available in the mezzanine and balcony. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

The other Texas dates are Jan. 20 in San Antonio, Jan. 21 in Houston and Jan. 22 in Dallas.

The band formed shortly after the 1990 helicopter-crash death of Stevie Ray Vaughan, which left his Double Trouble rhythm section of drummer Layton and bassist Shannon without their leader. Guitar-playing singer-songwriter Sexton and Bramhall joined them to record a self-titled album released in 1992 on Geffen Records.

The group split up the following year, in part because of "Bramhall's admitted descent into a deep, and nearly deadly, heroin addiction," according to a press release announcing the shows. Occasional reunions have followed, most recently in 2009 in conjunction with "Living in a Dream," a CD-DVD package documenting a 2005 show at Stubb's.

Sexton went on to a prolific career as a producer for Lucinda Williams, Ryan Bingham, Edie Brickell and others, in addition to touring for most of the past two decades as Bob Dylan's guitarist. He spent several weeks on the road in Elvis Costello's band this fall, and he'll join Terry Allen at ACL Live on Dec. 1 for Allen's taping of the "Austin City Limits" TV show.

Bramhall, who now lives in Los Angeles, has toured with Eric Clapton (he was in the band that played the Erwin Center in September), Roger Waters and others. Layton made three post-Arc Angels records with Austin band Storyville and has toured with artists including Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Buddy Guy and John Mayer.

Holden is an Austin-via-Los Angeles bassist who has worked with the BoDeans, Josh Groban, Charlie Faye & the Fayettes and others.

Concerts 4 Austin Charities is a nonprofit music series connected to the Austin Community Foundation. According to the concerts4ac.com website, the organization "raises funds for charities supporting children, young adults and musicians in Central Texas."

