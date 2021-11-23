Willie Nelson, Black Pumas and more Austin artists nominated for Grammy Awards

Willie Nelson and Black Pumas are among a handful of Austin artists nominated for the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which will be presented in Los Angeles on Jan. 31.

Nominees were announced Tuesday morning on a webcast from the Grammy website, with guest presenters including Jon Batiste, H.E.R. and Billie Eilish. Batiste led all nominees this year with 11 nods, including the major categories for record of the year and song of the year.

Nelson got a nomination in the traditional pop vocal album category for "That's Life," his second Frank Sinatra tribute. The first one, "My Way," won a Grammy in the same category three years ago. Nelson has been nominated more than 50 times, winning 10 Grammys.

Black Pumas, the eclectic rock-and-soul project of singer Eric Burton and guitarist Adrian Quesada, got nominated for the third straight year despite having released just one full-length studio album to date, 2019's self-titled debut.

The vehicle this time was "Capitol Cuts: Live From Studio A," which features eight live recordings of songs drawn mostly from the 2019 album. It's nominated for best rock album, with the track "Know You Better" up for best rock performance. The Pumas have now been nominated six times; they've yet to win their first.

Austin country singer-songwriter Jack Ingram shares a nomination with Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall in the country album category for their collaborative release "The Marfa Tapes." It's Ingram's second nomination; he has yet to win a Grammy.

Local choral ensemble Conspirare, led by conductor Craig Hella Johnson, is up for best choral performance for "The Singing Guitar," which features contributions form the Austin Guitar Quartet, the Texas Guitar Quartet, the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, Estelí Gomez and Douglas Harvey.

The album was released in September 2020 but qualifies because the nominations window this year includes records released from Sept. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021. Hella Johnson and Conspirare have been nominated several times, winning a Grammy in 2014.

The design team of sisters Sarah and Shauna Dodds received a nomination in the recording package category for their work on Reckless Kelly's dual-album set "American Jackpot/American Girls." This is their sixth nomination; they've won twice.

Two former local acts also received nominations. Former Wimberley resident Sarah Jarosz, who has won four Grammys in the past five years, is up for best folk album with "Blue Heron Suite." And singer Kim Wilson, who lives in California but lived in Austin during the heyday of blues-rock band the Fabulous Thunderbirds in the 1970s and '80s, was nominated in the traditional blues album category for his solo release "Take Me Back."