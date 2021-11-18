You can't always get what you want, but you can vote for a Rolling Stones song

The ballot-box is open: The Rolling Stones are asking fans to choose one of four songs to be added to the setlist for Saturday's concert at Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

Make your pick at vote.rollingstones.com between these four choices: "Dead Flowers," "Let It Bleed," "Sweet Virginia" and "Far Away Eyes."

The Stones have conducted public votes before each of the previous 12 shows on this fall's "No Filter" tour. The list of choices varied from city to city. Songs selected by fans at the previous tour stops were: “Wild Horses” (played three times), “Ruby Tuesday” (twice), “Angie,” “Dead Flowers,” “Monkey Man,” “Let it Bleed,” “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker),” “She’s a Rainbow” and “Far Away Eyes.”

If you want the Austin show to include at least one song that hasn't been played at any of this fall's other Stones shows, the clear choice is "Sweet Virginia." (The last time they played that song was in Miami in August 2019.)

Other Stones-related bits and pieces:

Just who are the Ghost Hounds, anyway?

Last time through town, the Stones picked Englishman-turned-Austinite Ian McLagan and San Angelo's Los Lonely Boys to open for them. This time it's a Pittsburgh-based rock band that includes rhythm guitarist Thomas Tull, who's a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ghost Hounds are clearly well-connected: Saturday's show will be their sixth opening slot for the Stones this fall. The only Austin band to get a slot on the current tour was Black Pumas, who opened the Oct. 24 concert in Minneapolis.

Chris Jagger in Austin

Chris Jagger, the 73-year-old younger brother of the Stones' frontman, will be in town for the weekend. He's hosting an invite-only reception at 3Ten on Friday to celebrate "Talking to Myself," his new book about growing up in the Jagger family. Jagger is a partner in the Austin/London-based podcast network Hot Pie Media.

Don't miss Stones Hoot Night at Continental Club

If you still have concert-nostalgia hangover a couple weeks after the show, head to the Continental Club on Dec. 4 for a Stones Hoot Night benefiting the Alzheimer's Association in Research ($10, 8 p.m.). Performers will include Miles Zuniga & Scrappy Jud Newcomb, Riverboat Gamblers, English Teeth, Kevin McKinney, Nick Armstrong & the Thieves, and the Matt Hubbard Trio.