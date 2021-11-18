Song premiere: Akina Adderley seeks to inspire with soulful single 'Home Before Dark'

Perhaps genetically destined for a life in music — her father worked extensively with Luther Vandross, while her grandfather and granduncle were influential jazz horn players — singer Akina Adderley has been omnipresent in Austin music for the past decade.

Her band Nori has a new self-titled album due out next month (with a release show set for Dec. 10 at Central Market North). She's worked onstage and in the studio as a backing vocalist with fellow Austin singer-songwriters such as Jackie Venson and Charlie Faye. And she's on the staff of Adderley School for the Performing Arts, working with her mother and sister in a family operation that provides musical-theater education for kids.

RELATED:Jackie Venson brings it all home in ’Austin City Limits’ debut

She also writes and records her own music. It had been nearly eight years since Adderley last released something under her own name when she issued the activist single "Broke" in 2020. Now she's following it up with "Home Before Dark," a deeply soulful song that also touches on sociopolitical themes.

"Our country, a comparatively young nation of ideals and flaws and blunders and hope, has tried on several identities and personalities; has professed and proclaimed; has pursued many possible paths to liberty and justice, sometimes forgetting decency and grace along the way," Adderley notes in addressing the song's subject matter. "'Home Before Dark' asks: Will we honor our ideals before it’s too late?"

Venson plays guitar on the track, which also features co-producer Erik Telford on piano and percussion, guitarist Ryan Young, keyboardist Stefano Intelisano, bassist Kyle Clayton, drummer Wayne Salzmann II, and the Fresh 2 Def horn section of trumpeter Michael Rey, saxophonist Joseph Serrato and trombonist Javier Stuppard.

The single comes out Friday. We're premiering it today on Austin360: