Hey, Mick Jagger, are you looking for photo-ops in Austin? These might satisfy you.

If you follow Mick Jagger on Twitter, you've likely noticed that the Rolling Stones frontman has been popping up at a variety of locales in the cities along the band's tour, a day or two before each show. It started simply enough, with a Sept. 24 photo of Jagger standing in front of the iconic St. Louis arch, two days before the concert there.

Since then, his posts have shown him visiting locations ranging from dive bars to nature trails to skyline vistas to civic murals. They've included Charlotte's Thirsty Beaver Saloon on Sept. 30, a Nashville garbage dump on Oct. 8, a classic painting of himself on a La Cienega Boulevard building in Hollywood on Oct. 21, and the African American Museum at Fair Park in Dallas on Nov. 1.

Such photos haven't surfaced in every city on the tour, but if Jagger ventures out and about in Austin before the band's Saturday show at Circuit of the Americas, where might he end up? Our five best guesses — or perhaps recommendations, if the Jagger posse is reading this:

Skylark Lounge

1. Skylark Lounge. Any number of local music venues could get the call here, but the modest Skylark, which just reopened in East Austin after 18 months of closure during the pandemic, seems like it could use the boost the most. We think Jagger would like the music of Skylark regular Soul Man Sam, and that probably would've loved the late Margaret Wright's happy-hour sets there.

'Road Angel' sculpture at Laguna Gloria

2. Terry Allen's "Road Angel" sculpture at Laguna Gloria. The legendary sculptor-songwriter's bronze cast of a 1953 Chevrolet coupe, set in the middle of a grove of trees at Contemporary Austin's sprawling outdoor art space, seems tucked-away enough to be a good choice for a stealth photo op.

Meanwhile Brewing

3. Meanwhile Brewing. If Jagger really wants to find the heart of 21st-century Austin, an outdoor brewpub might be mandatory. We like this southeast ATX spot for its rambling beer garden and a couple of cool food trucks that zero in on our city's foodie rep: Distant Relatives BBQ, which made this year's Austin360 Dining Guide; and Pueblo Viejo, which operates a half-dozen popular traditional-Mexican trailers around town.

Daniel Johnston exhibit at Jones Center gallery

4. The Daniel Johnston exhibit at the Jones Center gallery downtown. The late outsider artist Johnston, whose artwork and music commingle in the current exhibit "I Live My Broken Dreams," was such a massive Beatles fan that it'd be pretty funny if Jagger showed up to check it out.

Mount Bonnell

5. Mount Bonnell. Because you can't go wrong with the classics.