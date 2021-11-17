What you need to know if you're going to the Rolling Stones show in Austin

“This could be the last time.”

That’s the chorus to one of the Rolling Stones’ first singles, “The Last Time,” released in early 1965. The legendary rock & roll band’s current concert run is called the "No Filter" Tour, but there’s little doubt that a lot of fans are wondering if this could be the last time we see them onstage.

On Saturday, the Stones roll into Circuit of the Americas for their second-ever Austin concert, following a fondly remembered 2006 appearance in Zilker Park. Rescheduled from the initially announced May 24, 2020, date because of the pandemic, the Austin show is the last of 13 stops this fall at large venues across America. (A final, high-dollar show at a Florida casino on Nov. 23 was added last month.)

A lot changed for the world, and for the Stones, since the postponement. Word arrived in early August that Charlie Watts, the band’s drummer since 1963, would be unable to tour for medical reasons. Much sadder news soon followed when Watts died on Aug. 24 at age 80.

For Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood, the show must go on. Filling the drum chair, if not Watts’ unfillable shoes, is Steve Jordan, who played with Richards in the side-project band X-Pensive Winos and for many years was in the “Saturday Night Live” and “Late Night with David Letterman” house bands.

The rest of the touring ensemble features keyboardist and musical director Chuck Leavell, a fixture since 1982; backing vocalist and percussionist Bernard Fowler (since 1989); multi-instrumentalist Matt Clifford, who was on board from 1989 to 1990 and rejoined in 2012; bassist Darryl Jones (since 1994); saxophonist/keyboardist Tim Ries (since 1999); saxophonist Karl Denson, who came aboard after native Texan Bobby Keys died in 2014; and singer Sasha Allen, a backing vocalist since 2016 who duets with Jagger on “Gimme Shelter.”

When does the Rolling Stones show start?

The show begins at 7 p.m. with opening act Ghost Hounds.

How do I get tickets to the Rolling Stones in Austin?

Premium seats are sold out, but general admission bronze lawn tickets remain available for $98 via circuitoftheamericas.com. All tickets purchased for the May 24, 2020, concert will be honored.

Where do I park for the Rolling Stones at COTA?

All lots at Circuit of the Americas require a pre-purchased parking pass. Fees range from $30 to $200 and are available via circuitoftheamericas.com. Parking lots will open at 3 p.m.

Is camping available?

Separate packages for RVs and camping are available from $75 to $1,250 via cicruitoftheamericas.com, with check-in at noon Friday and checkout at noon Sunday.

What is the bag policy?

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches are permitted. Attendees also may bring a single gallon-sized (10 inches) clear plastic resealable bag. See the full clear bag policy at the venue's website.

What items are not allowed?

Prohibited items include purses larger than a 4 1/2-inch-by-6 1/2-inch clutch bag, backpacks, coolers, food, chairs and umbrellas. A full list of prohibited items is available on the venue's website. Water is NOT on the prohibited items list; a representative for the event confirmed on Tuesday that sealed 16-ounce water bottles will be permitted.