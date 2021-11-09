Astroworld tragedy: How have Austin music festivals handled crowd safety?

On Friday night, eight people died and hundreds were injured amid a crushing crowd surge during Travis Scott’s headline set at Houston’s Astroworld festival. No similar incident has occurred at an Austin concert, but over the years, the city has been forced to take a hard look at how crowd dynamics can turn dangerous and even deadly.

In March 2011, roughly 200,000 people showed up in Austin during South by Southwest, drawn as much by side parties and then-plentiful free booze as the conference and festival itself. That year, Kanye West played a Vevo-sponsored concert at the Seaholm Power Plant and the Fader Fort included surprise appearances by superstars including Diddy. Crowds became unruly at some official festival events, and festival organizers lost control. Fences were torn down at a free SXSW showcase by the Strokes at Auditorium Shores and at a performance by Death From Above 1979 at the Beauty Bar on East Seventh Street.

There were no serious injuries in either incident, but city officials and SXSW organizers treated the events as a wake-up call.

"People got out of hand — it's not like 100 people got hurt, but we did a good job of responding," Austin’s then-police Chief Art Acevedo told the American-Statesman in 2011. "We want to be proactive, not reactive."

In the months following the 2011 incidents, SXSW hired an international crowd-control expert to conduct workshops with its festival employees, Austin police and other first responders on how to prevent and manage dangerous situations like the one that occurred at the Strokes show.

"It opened our eyes to how big it is, and how (SXSW), the promoters and the city collectively need to up our game," Brad Spies from the festival told the Statesman before the 2012 event.

SXSW organizers started working alongside representatives from Austin police and emergency medical services in a joint command center during the festival. The festival and city officials also began seriously evaluating all spring break events from a safety standpoint. In 2014, the city denied a permit application for a parking lot event that would feature Lady Gaga performing inside a Doritos vending machine the size of a building.

The enhanced security measures did not make Austin immune to tragedy at music events. The darkest day in Austin music history is March 13, 2014, when Rashad Owens drove through a barricade during that year’s SXSW, killing four people and injuring dozens. The following year, the city added concrete barricades to reinforce street closures.

In October 2012, Austin City Council approved the creation of the Austin Center for Events, a collaborative agency that includes personnel from the Austin Police Department, Austin-Travis County EMS and the city’s Music, Parks and Code Compliance departments.

The center for events handles permits for all music festivals and events that happen in venues that do not have a year-round live music permit, including Austin City Limits Music Festival. Depending on the size of the event, Austin Center for Events may also coordinate with Travis County Sheriff’s Office and the state.

"For large events, these regulatory bodies work months in advance with organizers to provide the safest possible environment for events to occur in Austin," a representative for the Austin Center for Events said in a statesman provided on Monday to the Statesman.

According to the statement, Austin Center for Events reviews each event organizer’s site and safety plans ahead of the event to identify and address potential areas of concern. Representatives from the center conduct onsite inspections, and some center personnel remain onsite "for the duration of large events to monitor crowd activity and provide timely responses to medical events and public safety issues."

"Even with this amount of preparation and onsite presence of public safety officials, there are a number of factors which can leave event attendees vulnerable to injury," according to the center's statement. "It is important that attendees, promoters, performers and secondary security work together to ensure a safe experience for everyone. ACE advises people attending events to be aware of their surroundings, maintain distance from others even in a crowd, make sure to know your exit routes at all times, and yield to emergency staff and their vehicles."