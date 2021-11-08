Terry Allen to tape final episode of 'Austin City Limits' Season 47 on Dec. 1

The final taping for the 47th season of "Austin City Limits" will feature renowned Lubbock-born, Santa Fe-based musician and sculptor Terry Allen on Dec. 1 at 8 p.m.

The taping also will mark the return of free ticket giveaways to the general public, a standard practice of the show that was suspended during the pandemic. In addition, the episode will be livestreamed on the acltv.com website.

Allen's Panhandle Mystery Band will include Lloyd Maines, Charlie Sexton, Shannon McNally, Richard Bowden, Davis McLarty, and Terry's sons Bukka and Bale Allen.

Allen has appeared on the program twice before, in 1985 with fellow Lubbock group the Maines Brothers and in 1998 for his own set. This taping likely will focus on his most recent release, 2020's widely acclaimed "Just Like Moby Dick."

Two hourlong episodes taped earlier this year will premiere on PBS affiliates nationwide this month: Jackson Browne on Nov. 13 and Brittany Howard on Nov. 20. Last month's Austin City Limits Hall of Fame show, which inducted Alejandro Escovedo, Lucinda Williams and Wilco, is set to air Jan. 8.

Allen, who's known as much for his visual art as his music, also has an exhibit opening at the Blanton Museum of Art on Dec. 18 as part of the museum's Contemporary Project series. It's called "MemWars" and will feature newly created work that apparently will involve "immersive sculptural installations with an aspect of performance, incorporated through projections and video," according to details about the exhibit on the museum's website.