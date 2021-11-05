Matt the Electrician turns the seven deadly sins upside down, and more new local records

Austin360 On The Record is a weekly roundup of new, recent and upcoming releases by local and Austin-associated recording artists.

New releases

Matt the Electrician, “We Imagined an Ending” (Burnside). Matt Sever (aka Matt the Electrician) started with an intriguing premise for this album: Come up with opposites to the seven deadly sins, and use them as themes for a set of songs.

He ended up with more than seven — there’s 11 tracks on this album — but they served as good guideposts. Sever notes in press materials accompanying the album that the virtues he explored include peace (“Heartbeat”), justice (“Big Changes”), knowledge (“Mindless”), empathy (“Switch Shadows”) and honesty (“Dance”).

Other inspiration came from sadder places. The death of his mother informed the songs “Night Owls,” “Temporary” and “What If You Needed Me,” while the hauntingly beautiful “When the Lights Went Out” was written just after he learned that fellow musician Neal Casal died in 2019.

Musically, “We Imagined an Ending” benefits greatly from the significant studio expertise of Oregon producer Tucker Martine, known for his work with big-league indie acts including My Morning Jacket, the Decemberists and First Aid Kit. He’s a good fit for Matt the Electrician, whose music centers on folk-based acoustic arrangements that keep the lyrics out front.

Release show Nov. 6 at 04 Center. Here’s the lyric video for the opening track, “Night Owls”:

Lance Keltner, "El Kel & Nuevo Retro." The latest from longtime local rocker Keltner mixes new and old material recorded with a band including guitarist Cole Hanson, bassist Michael Moyer, keyboardist Matt Parmenter and drummer Jeff Howard. Release show Nov. 5 at One-2-One Bar. Here's a recent interview with Keltner, Hanson and Moyer:

Colin Clark, “Here and There.” The Americana singer-songwriter who saluted fellow local artists with 2019’s all-covers album “From Austin, With Love” turns to all-original material this time, including two songs sung in Spanish. The impressive supporting cast includes guitarist David Pulkingham, bassist Glenn Fukunaga, fiddler Carrie Rodriguez, accordionist Michael Ramos and pedal steel player Bob Hoffnar. Release show Nov. 13 at One-2-One Bar. Here's the track "Dark Bar":

Recently released

Buenos Diaz, “Live at Bobo’s.” This seven-song video captures eclectic Austin-via-Houston musician Nick Diaz and his band onstage earlier this year at a Northeast Austin eatery. Playing Nov. 7 at Long Play East and Nov. 20 at Guero’s. Here’s the track “Raindrops”:

Coming soon

NOV. 12: Jenn Hartmann Luck, “Raise Your Voices (Songs Celebrating the Kids Who Are Changing the World”), release show Nov. 14 at the Thinkery

NOV. 19: Willie Nelson Family, self-titled (Legacy)

NOV. 19: Patricia Vonne, “My Favorite Holiday,” release show Nov. 27 at One-2-One Bar

NOV. 19: Wade Bowen, “Where Phones Don’t Work” EP

DEC. 2: Rick Furst, “The Riddle”

DEC. 3: Jason Boland & the Stragglers, “The Light Saw Me” (Thirty Tigers)

DEC. 3: Nori, self-titled

DEC. 3: Walter Daniels & the Del Valle Trustees, “Have a Coffee Break With”

JAN. 14: Jamestown Revival, “Young Man” (Thirty Tigers)

JAN. 21: Whitmore Sisters, “Ghost Stories” (Red House)

FEB. 11: Spoon, “Lucifer on the Sofa” (Matador)

MAY: Lyle Lovett, title TBA

More from Austin360 On The Record:

OCT. 29:Natalie Jane Hill, Kris Schultz, Explosions in the Sky

OCT. 22:Sue Foley, Hank Erwin, Ben Balmer

OCT. 8:Carolyn Wonderland, Go Fever, Invincible Czars