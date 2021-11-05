Guy Clark documentary will be available for streaming worldwide starting Nov. 6

The long and winding journey of "Without Getting Killed or Caught," a documentary about the lives and music of legendary Texas songwriters Guy and Susanna Clark, finally reaches an endpoint this weekend when the film becomes available for on-demand streaming worldwide.

Guy Clark, who died in May 2016 at age 74, would have turned 80 on Nov. 6. That's the day the movie will begin streaming at withoutgettingkilledorcaught.com, at $20 for one-day access or $25 for three days. Also available is a $35 package that includes three days of streaming plus access to interviews with filmmakers Tamara Saviano and Paul Whitfield as well as artists including Rodney Crowell, Steve Earle and Sarah Jarosz.

The film, which also details the deep friendship between the Clarks and fellow Texas songwriter Townes Van Zandt, received the Louis Black Lone Star Award at this year's SXSW Film Festival.

MORE:'Without Getting Killed or Caught' reveals the real Guy and Susanna Clark

Saviano began working on the film with Whitfield (her husband) after finishing a Guy Clark biography of the same title that was published by Texas A&M Press in 2016. They completed the film in time for a 2020 premiere at South by Southwest, but the pandemic delayed the premiere until this year's online-only SXSW. A handful of in-person screenings followed, including a theatrical run in July at AFS Cinema in Austin.

Austinites also have a special opportunity to celebrate Clark's birthday on Saturday. The Saxon Pub will present Verlon Thompson and Shawn Camp, two of Clark's longtime collaborators and closest friends, playing a 90-minute set of Clark's songs at 8 p.m. ($25-$35, thesaxonpub.com).