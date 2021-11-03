Suffers, Jade Bird to play free Longhorn City Limits concert on Nov. 13

Houston band the Suffers and Austin-based English transplant Jade Bird will play the latest installment of the Longhorn City Limits free concert series at the LBJ Library Lawn when Texas plays Kansas at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Nov. 13.

Fronted by soulful singer Kam Franklin and featuring a horn section and percussion, the Suffers have released two albums and two EPs since forming 10 years ago.

Singer-songwriter Bird, who relocated to Austin last year and recently made her debut on the "Austin City Limits" TV show, released her second full-length album, "Different Kinds of Light," this summer.

Set times for Bird and the Suffers will depend upon kickoff time of the Texas-Kansas game, which has not yet been announced. More details are at texassports.com. The concert grounds will include a cocktail lounge plus barbecue for sale from Stubb's.