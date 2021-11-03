Listen to Austin 360 Radio

Suffers, Jade Bird to play free Longhorn City Limits concert on Nov. 13

Peter Blackstock
Austin 360
Singer Kam Franklin fronts Houston band the Suffers, playing Nov. 13 at the LBJ Library Lawn with Jade Bird as part of the Longhorn City Limits free concert series.

Houston band the Suffers and Austin-based English transplant Jade Bird will play the latest installment of the Longhorn City Limits free concert series at the LBJ Library Lawn when Texas plays Kansas at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Nov. 13.

Fronted by soulful singer Kam Franklin and featuring a horn section and percussion, the Suffers have released two albums and two EPs since forming 10 years ago.

Singer-songwriter Bird, who relocated to Austin last year and recently made her debut on the "Austin City Limits" TV show, released her second full-length album, "Different Kinds of Light," this summer.

Set times for Bird and the Suffers will depend upon kickoff time of the Texas-Kansas game, which has not yet been announced. More details are at texassports.com. The concert grounds will include a cocktail lounge plus barbecue for sale from Stubb's.