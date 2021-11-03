'The Masked Singer' is coming to Austin with a secret 'local celebrity'

When you watch the minor celebrities sing, or approximate singing, while wearing giant animal mascot heads on Fox's "The Masked Singer," do you ever wish quietly, in the smallest part of your heart, "I hope I get to see this live in my own city one day"?

The forces governing the universe, and the live entertainment franchise of the wildly popular TV competition, have heard you. "The Masked Singer" National Tour will swing through Austin on July 13.

Presented by Texas Performing Arts at Bass Concert Hall, the tour stop will feature "celebrity guest hosts" from the TV show, who will be announced later, according to a news release.

Also: A "local celebrity" will appear to perform in disguise, a la the real competition.

"The audience will attempt to decipher the clues to guess the identity until the local celebrity is unmasked at the end of the night," according to the news release.

"The Masked Singer" live show also will bring masked characters from the TV version to town.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 7 p.m. on Wednesday via texasperformingarts.org.

Start placing your bets now on which local celebrity will take part in the wild night. Not saying it will be Matthew McConaughey (it won't), but ... in our hearts, yes.