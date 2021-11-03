Chris Stapleton, Lukas Nelson, Chvrches, Walk the Moon and more live music in Austin

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Nov. 4-10.

Thursday

Chris Stapleton, Jamey Johnson, Yola at Erwin Center. A five-time Grammy winner who was honored as songwriter of the decade by the Academy of Country Music in 2019, Stapleton has few peers in mainstream country when it comes to artists with both critical acclaim and commercial accomplishments. Johnson hasn’t racked up sales numbers at Stapleton’s level, but he’s rightly regarded as one of country’s best pure vocalists. All three acts on this bill are great singers, and the best of the lot may be English expat Yola, who got a best new artist nomination from the Grammys after her spectacular 2019 debut album “Walk Through Fire” and followed it with this year’s equally auspicious “Stand For Myself.” This concert was twice delayed by the pandemic; tickets for the original March 12, 2020, date as well as the initially rescheduled November 19, 2020, show are valid for this one. $49.75-$99.75. 7 p.m. texasboxoffice.com. — P.B.

Deezie Brown’s “Wire Wheel Opera” at C-Boy’s. Hot off his debut Austin City Limits Music Festival appearance, the hard-spitting underground hero of ATX hip-hop launches a monthlong residency at the South Austin club that launched Black Pumas. He’ll be mixing songs from his upcoming release, “5th Wheel Fairytale,” with older tracks and other unreleased material. Each week will feature a special guest, with Angel White sitting in for the kickoff event. 6:30 p.m. $10 cboys.com. — D.S.S.

Friday

Jason Moran & the Harlem Hellfighters at UT McCullough Theatre. A visionary Houston jazz musician whose work has crossed over into the realms of theater, dance, film, visual art and more, Moran brings a special performance to this University of Texas campus venue. Titled “James Reese Europe and the Absence of Ruin,” the show reaches back a century to reexamine African American trailblazer Europe’s musical adventures in France at the end of World War I. $40. 7:30 p.m. texasperformingarts.org. — P.B.

Saturday

Mark Jensen Music Fest at Far Out Lounge. It’s a sign of how Austin’s music venues are part of the same ecosystem that the Far Out is hosting this fundraiser for the family of Jensen, the ABGB co-owner who died in June at age 53. Performers include Sabrina Ellis and members of Sweet Spirit, A. Sinclair, Harvest Thieves, Corey Baum, Leslie Sisson, Ghost Wolves, Booher, Andy Bianculli, Sara Houser, Wild Bill, and Big Mama Red & Peachfuzz. $20 suggested donation. Noon to 5 p.m. Stick around for a separate 8 p.m. show ($15-$20) with Texas Gentlemen and Lisa Morales. thefaroutaustin.com. — P.B.

Verlon Thompson & Shawn Camp at Saxon Pub. It might be sacrilege to suggest that Thompson, longtime guitar accompanist for legendary Texas songwriter Guy Clark, and Camp, a talented player and singer who was one of Clark’s close friends, can deliver a set of Clark tunes that’s even better than when the man himself was onstage. You’ll have to see it to believe it, but if you go, you’ll sure be glad you did. $25-$35. 8 p.m. thesaxonpub.com. — P.B.

Sunday

Walk the Moon at Stubb’s. We've never not enjoyed a show from these ACL Fest alums, whose anthemic power-pop goes far beyond instant wedding reception standard "Shut Up and Dance." Bring your highest energy and/or glitter. Jany Green opens. $38-$138. 6 p.m. doors. stubbsaustin.com. — E.W.

Gram Parsons Birthday Hoot at Metcalf BBQ. An annual tradition for more than a decade, this celebration of the life of the alt-country pioneer formerly held at Threadgill's has moved to a barbecue joint on the western edge of town. More than a dozen acts will perform, including Bill Kirchen, Earl Poole Ball, Tish Hinojosa, Bob Livingston, Bill & Michael Hearne, Michael Fracasso, Tom Gillam, Leeann Atherton, Chris Beall, Nichole Wagner and Freddie Steady Krc. The eight-piece Well Seasoned House Band includes ringleader Patterson Barrett on keyboards and pedal steel ace Marty Muse. $15. 4 p.m. facebook.com/PattersonBarrettMusic. — P.B.

Tuesday

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real at ACL Live. Being Willie Nelson’s son no doubt helped Lukas get started with music, but he’s forged his own path over the past decade, becoming one of Americana music’s most accomplished singer-songwriters. He taped “Austin City Limits” in this room a few years back; now, he and his longtime band are touring behind an acclaimed new album, “A Few Stars Apart.” $30-$35. 8 p.m. acl-live.com. — P.B.

Wednesday

Chvrches at ACL Live (also Thursday-Friday Nov. 11-12). The Scottish synth-pop trio’s new album, “Screen Violence,” came out Aug. 27, and the lead track, “Good Girls,” is a fiery feminist manifesto that skewers the cultural critics who continue to negotiate with problematic men. Lead singer Lauren Mayberry has always been an outspoken voice against casual sexism in the music industry, an unapologetic luminary who harnesses the transformative power of pop to make a sweaty dance jam an act of liberation. Donna Missal opens. $41-$51. 8 p.m. acl-live.com. — D.S.S.