Rolling Stones show in Austin will feature Ghost Hounds as opening act

Pittsburgh blues-rockers the Ghost Hounds will open for the Rolling Stones at Circuit of the Americas in Austin on Nov. 20, the venue announced Monday.

Tickets, which start at $98 for bronze-level lawn tickets, remain on sale via the venue's website. Tickets purchased for the original May 2020 date that was postponed because of the pandemic will be honored at the Nov. 20 show.

A six-piece band that has opened previous Stones shows on the legendary rockers' current tour and in 2019, the Ghost Hounds recently followed up their debut release "Roses are Black" with a live album and the new studio record "A Little Calamity."

Local speculation had focused upon a possible Austin act to open the Circuit of the Americas show. When the Stones played in Zilker Park in 2006, the bill featured Austinite Ian McLagan, an old pal from McLagan's early days with the Small Faces in England in the 1960s.

Austin group Black Pumas opened for the Stones last week in Minneapolis. Gary Clark Jr. has opened for the Stones on previous tours and wraps up his own current tour in New Orleans on Nov. 17, which left open the possibility that he might be on the bill.