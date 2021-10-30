'We wrote music that really transcends': The Go-Go's enter the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame

On Saturday evening, iconic rock band, the Go-Go's will be inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame 15 years after they first became eligible.

In May, when the list of inductees was released, native Austinite Kathy Valentine, the band's bassist, called the honor "a crowning achievement to a career that started right here in Austin, in the clubs here."

In 1981, “Beauty and the Beat,” the band’s boisterous debut, hit the top of the Billboard charts, where it would remain for six consecutive weeks. It was a historic achievement. The group represented the first all-female band who wrote all their own songs and played their own instruments to claim the top position.

When we ran into Valentine backstage at Austin City Limits Music Festival, she was quick to note that there were many other all-female bands that came before the Go-Go's, but her band was the first to have international chart-topping hits.

"Zeroing in" on the groundbreaking nature of the band's success is natural, but Valentine said that tends to overlook the music itself.

"We wrote music that really transcends and has lasted for decades," she said. Her college-aged daughter's friends love the Go-Go's. Children love the Go-Go's. Grandmas love the Go-Go's.

"To me, that's an extraordinary thing," she said. "Aside from being the first one to be No. 1, I mean, there's not that many bands that broke in 1981 that have music that has managed to transcend that many years."

Tina Turner, Foo Fighters, Carole King, Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk, Charlie Patton, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Billy Preston, Randy Rhoads and Clarence Avant will be inducted into the Hall of fame in addition to the Go-Go's.

The ceremony kicks off at 8 p.m. and will include appearances from Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson and Lionel Richie. It will not stream live, but it will air at a later date on HBO and HBO Max.