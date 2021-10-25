Big changes at Armadillo Christmas Bazaar: 2021 event moves outside at Palmer

The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar, a holiday music and shopping event with over 45 years of history in Austin, will move outside in 2021.

To create "a safe, family friendly fine-art scene," event organizers have relocated the indoor event at the Palmer Events Center to the venue's outdoor grounds for a three-day music and shopping experience on Dec. 17-19.

Like most large events, the Armadillo canceled the 2020 edition of the art bazaar and set up an online shopping platform to serve some of the event's legacy artists.

“Through the pandemic we all hoped to return to an in-person affair this year. In June, we were confident enough to announce our return date, even committing to a larger footprint at the Palmer Events Center. However, we discovered our 10-day, indoor format became a challenge for this current climate,” executive producer Bruce Willenzik said in a release about the event.

After watching musicians pivot to outdoor performances and seeking "counsel and feedback" from participating artists, Willenzik said his team decided to create a special Armadillo Bazaar Outdoors edition for this year's event.

Over 100 artists will participate in Armadillo Bazaar Outdoors.

Music has always been a festive attraction at the bazaar and this year's artists are Ruthie Foster, Shinyribs, Gina Chavez, Jackie Venson, Tomar and the FCs, and Carolyn Wonderland with Shelley King. Two bands will play each day, with each performer playing two 45-minute sets. Detailed music lineup and set times are available at armadillobazaar.com/2021-music-lineup.

The bazaar will run from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Single day tickets are $10 and available online at armadillobazaar.com/tickets or at the cashless box office at the door. Children 12 and under get in free.