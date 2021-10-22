Exclusive video premiere: Sarah Jarosz sings 'Hometown' on 'Austin City Limits'

When Sarah Jarosz taped "Austin City Limits" for the third time in June at ACL Live, it was an especially significant homecoming for the Austin-born, Wimberley-raised artist. Her latest album, "World on the Ground," largely is about growing up here, so the songs in her set were especially well-suited for the program.

Seven songs from that taping will be featured at 7 p.m. Saturday on Austin PBS when the latest episode of "Austin City Limits" premieres on PBS affiliates nationwide. Jarosz will share the hour with fellow Grammy-winning Americana musician Billy Strings, who taped the show in July.

REVIEW:Sarah Jarosz returns home for enchanting 'Austin City Limits' performance

Jarosz's half of the show will feature six songs from "World on the Ground" plus her cover of U2's "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" that drew big numbers on YouTube with a home-recorded version during the pandemic.

Jarosz also covered Nanci Griffith's "You Can't Go Home Again" at the taping, a couple of months before Griffith's death in August; that one is not included in the televised program. A representative for the show said it's possible that song will be included in a special Griffith retrospective episode that's in the works for early 2022.

We're premiering "Hometown" from the taping on Austin360:

Other upcoming episodes from the show's 47th season include Charley Crockett and Brandy Clark on Oct. 30, Leon Bridges and Khruangbin on Nov. 6, Jackson Browne on Nov. 13 and Brittany Howard on Nov. 30.

More:'Most amazing shows I've ever seen on this stage': Jon Batiste makes 'Austin City Limits' debut