Celebrate an indie-rock New Year's Eve with Spoon, John Doe Folk Trio, Sweet Spirit

It's beginning to look a lot like ... well ... Halloween. But there's some sort of supply chain issue, and we're supposed to get ahead of the winter holidays this year, right?

If you're ready to skip past Halloween haunting and merry mistletoe and nail down where you're going to be when the ball drops on 2022, here's one fine option.

Austin's indie-rock aces Spoon headline a New Year's Eve bash at ACL Live that also includes performances from the John Doe Folk Trio (led by the co-founder of the early L.A. punk band X) and glam-pop titans Sweet Spirit.

The event includes a balloon drop and complimentary champagne toast at midnight, as well as "ACL Live’s traditional countdown featuring Father Time Texas and Baby New Year."

ACL Radio's Andy Langer hosts. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. More info at acl-live.com.

